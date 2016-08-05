FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug. 5
August 5, 2016

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug. 5

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 0.4
percent higher on Friday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    The UK blue chip index closed 1.6 percent higher at 6,740.16 points,
bouncing back from a new three-week low of 6,615.83 hit early in the session,
after the Bank of England cut interest rates on Thursday. 
    BARCLAYS: Ray Kahn, who held a variety of senior roles in Barclays PLC's
 clearing business over the past eight years, is no longer with the
bank, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. 
    UK LABOUR MARKET: Britain's labour market entered "freefall" after the
vote to leave the European Union, with the number of permanent jobs placed by
recruitment firms last month falling at the fastest pace since May 2009, a
survey showed on Friday.      
    UK CORPORATE DIARY:
       
 Ibstock Plc                        H1 Earnings
 Bellway Plc                        Trading Statement
 Kennedy Wilson Europe              H1 Earnings
 Real Estate Plc                    
 Royal Bank of Scotland             H1 Earnings
 Group Plc                          
 William Hill Plc                   H1 Earnings
 esure Group Plc                    H1 Earnings
        
 (Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

