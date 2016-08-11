UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug 11

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 43 points, or 0.6 percent, on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index closed up 15.12 points, or 0.2 percent, on Wednesday at 6866.42 points, its fifth straight day of gains as stronger financial stocks offset weaker energy shares which tracked a pullback in oil prices. * LSE/DEUTSCHE BOERSE : Deutsche Boerse DB1Gn.DE said on Wednesday that more than 75 percent of its shares have been tendered for its agreed $29 billion merger with the London Stock Exchange Group. * WILLIAM HILL/ RANK GROUP: Casino and bingo hall operator Rank Group Plc RNK.L and online gambling company 888 Holdings Plc said they would welcome an opportunity to talk with the board of William Hill Plc over their goal of a merger, after their joint takeover offer was rejected. * CALEDONIA INVESTMENTS: Caledonia Investments PLC has agreed to pay $480,000 to resolve charges that it failed to report to the government share purchases made in 2014, the Federal Trade Commission said on Wednesday. * TUI GROUP: Europe's largest tour operator TUI Group confirmed its full-year forecasts as a focus on long-haul destinations, and Spain helped make up for a drop in customers choosing Turkey and North Africa for their holidays this year. * EX-DIVS: Ashtead Group, AstraZeneca, Barclays, Berkeley Group, BT Group, Diageo, Direct Line, Fresnillo, GKN, GlaxoSmithKline, HSBC Holdings , Informa, Lloyds Banking Group, Merlin, RDS'A , Royal Dutch Shell B, Rio Tinto will trade without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 37 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Fidelity Special Values Plc H1 Earnings Tritax Big Box REIT Plc H1 Earnings Aldermore Group Plc H1 Earnings Grainger Plc Q3 Trading Statement Cineworld Group Plc H1 Earnings Old Mutual Plc H1 Earnings Pagegroup Plc H1 Earnings Derwent London Plc H1 Earnings TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru)