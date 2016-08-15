UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug 15

(Adds futures, company news items)

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening slightly up on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.12 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* The UK blue chip index closed flat in percentage terms at 6,916.02 points as the top share index steadied on Friday after reaching a 14-month high, though mining stocks fell following a weak set of data from China.

* WILLIAM HILL: British bookmaker William Hill said on Monday it had rejected a revised takeover proposal from rivals 888 Holdings and Rank Group, saying it continues to undervalue the group.

* BOVIS HOMES: British housebuilder Bovis Homes said it was too soon to assess the impact of the Brexit vote and a cut in interest rates on the housing market but that it had been pleased with the solid level of interest shown by homebuyers.

* G4S: G4S, the world's largest security group, named Tim Weller as its new chief financial officer on Monday, poaching him from oilfield services company Petrofac where he held the same role.

* GLENCORE: Swiss-based mining and trading firm Glencore said it would begin arbitration proceedings against Bolivia over the nationalization of some of its assets by the Evo Morales government.

* SAGE GROUP: Sage Group, a provider of accounting, payroll and payments software for businesses, said cyber attackers had used an internal login to access the data of some of its British customers.

* ITV: Private-equity firm KKR & Co may bid for television distributor Entertainment One Ltd after the owner of the preschool cartoon character "Peppa Pig" rejected an offer from UK broadcaster ITV Plc , Bloomberg reported on Sunday.

* OIL: Oil prices edged up early on Monday and have risen more than 10 percent since the start of the month as speculation intensifies about potential producer action to support prices in an oversupplied market.

* COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange traded flat at $4,759 a tonne by 0048 GMT, after 1.8 percent losses from the previous session when it hit its weakest since July 12 at $4,750.50 a tonne.

* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru)