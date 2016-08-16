FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug 16
#Market News
August 16, 2016 / 5:30 AM / a year ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug 16

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 14
points, or 0.2 percent lower, on Tuesday, according to spreadbetters.
    
    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.4 percent higher on Monday at 6941.19
points, touching a fresh 14-month high after oil stocks rallied, with Sage Group
 recovering from an early fall after a data breach. 
    * EU SPECTRUM LICENCE: The European Commission is to propose that telecom
spectrum licences are granted for a minimum of 25 years to increase investment
certainty for operators, under a reform of the bloc's telecoms rules, according
to an EU document seen by Reuters.  
    * BP: BP Plc is reportedly delaying planned U.S. Atlantis Field work
in the Gulf of Mexico to early September from August, according to a trader at a
U.S. bank who cited a Bloomberg report. 
    * OIL: Oil prices edged away from 5-week highs on Tuesday, with traders
cashing in on a 16-percent rally since early August that has largely been
fuelled by talk of producers taking action to prop up the market.  
 
    * GOLD: Spot gold was up about 0.6 percent at $1,346.31 an ounce at
0348 GMT. The metal rose 0.2 percent on Monday. 
    * COPPER: London Metal Exchange copper traded flat at $4,768.50 a
tonne by 0117 GMT, having closed a tad firmer on Monday. The metal touched a
one-month low of $4,750.50 on Friday. 
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:      
 Polypipe Group Plc                     H1 Earnings
 John Menzies Plc                       H1 Earnings
 Mears Group Plc                        H1 Earnings
 H & T Group Plc                        H1 Earnings
 Antofagasta Plc                        H1 Earnings
 Cairn Energy Plc                       H1 Earnings
 John Wood Group Plc                    Interim Earnings
 Hochschild Mining Plc                  H1 Earnings
 BGEO Group Plc                         H1 Earnings
 BHP Billiton Plc                       FY Earnings
 
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                      
    > Other business headlines             
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * 3000 Xtra    : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
 * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com

 (Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
