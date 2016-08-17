FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug 17
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 17, 2016 / 6:05 AM / a year ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug 17

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 7
points, on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * The UK blue chip index closed 47.27 points lower on Tuesday at 6893.92
points as the index slipped from a 14-month high due to higher-than-expected UK
inflation data weighed on the market.
    * WM MORRISON: Britain's WM Morrison Supermarkets Plc said on
Tuesday it had completed the sale of its 10 percent stake in U.S. online food
retailer Fresh Direct for 45 million pounds ($58 million), more than two years
after it announced the sale. 
    * TULLOW OIL: Ghana's state oil firm is prepared to sell crude from its new
TEN field to the country's under-supplied refinery, instead of shipping it all
offshore as it currently does, its chief executive said on Tuesday. 
 
    * OIL: Oil prices fell away from 5-week highs early on Wednesday, as
analysts doubted a successful outcome from producer talks to rein in ballooning
oversupply.  
    * GOLD: Gold edged lower on Wednesday as hawkish comments from U.S. Federal
Reserve officials raised bets on a rate hike this year, with traders waiting for
minutes from the last Fed policy meeting for more clues. 
    * COPPER: London copper drifted lower on Wednesday as northern hemisphere
summer holidays drained markets of liquidity and direction, with some weight
coming from a dollar rebound ahead of a U.S. monetary policy meeting later in
the session. 
    
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
       
 Apax Global Alpha Ltd              H1 Earnings
 Lookers Plc                        H1 Earnings
 CLS Holdings Plc                   H1 Earnings
 Balfour Beatty Plc                 H1 Earnings
 Admiral Group Plc                  H1 Earnings
 Gem Diamonds Ltd                   H1 Earnings
        
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                      
    > Other business headlines             
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * 3000 Xtra    : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
 * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com

 (Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.