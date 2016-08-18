UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug 18

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 42 points on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index closed 34.77 points lower on Wednesday at 6859.15, as a slump in Admiral shares dragged Britain's top stock index down further from 14-month highs, after the car insurer said that market volatility caused by Brexit had hit its solvency ratio. * SAGE GROUP: City of London police arrested a Sage Group employee on Wednesday at Heathrow Airport on suspicion of conspiring to defraud the British software maker, police said in a statement. * X5: X5, Russia's second-biggest food retailer, more than doubled its second-quarter net profit as sales grew, sending its shares to a four-year high. * SUGAR TAX: Britain on Thursday launched a strategy aimed at curbing childhood obesity by taxing companies which sell sugar-laced soft drinks and investing that money in programmes to encourage physical activity and balanced diets for school children. * TOBACCO FIRMS: Tobacco companies notched a partial victory in a lawsuit challenging the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's authority to require pre-clearance for tobacco products with changed labels or quantities. * SA FUEL STRIKE: South Africa's petroleum sector employers and striking workers signed a new two-year wage deal on Wednesday, ending a three-week strike that caused limited supply disruptions, an official representing employers said. * EX-DIVS: British American Tobacco, Imperial Brands, Legal & General, Mondi, Pearson, Reckitt Benckiser Group , Schroders will trade without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 7.8 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations * OIL: Oil prices dipped in early trading on Thursday as the prospect of record Saudi output weighed on markets and as traders cashed in on profits following an almost uninterrupted price rally this month of nearly 20 percent. * METALS: London copper edged up on Thursday from near one-month lows as the dollar dropped after minutes from the last U.S. Federal Reserve meeting showed policymakers were in no rush to raise interest rates. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Empresaria Group Plc FY Earnings EVRAZ Plc H1 Earnings Capital & Regional Plc H1 Earnings UK Commercial Property Trust Ltd H1 Earnings Premier Oil Plc H1 Earnings Kingfisher Plc Q2 Earnings KAZ Minerals Plc H1 Earnings TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)