FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug 30
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 30, 2016 / 5:35 AM / a year ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug 30

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is expected to open
lower, according to financial bookmakers. 
    
    * The UK blue chip index closed up 21.15 points, or 0.3 percent on Friday at
6,838.05, after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen indicated that a U.S.
interest rate rise could come later this year, a relief for investors after last
week's hawkish comments from some Fed policymakers. 
    * BHP BILLITON: The deadly collapse of a tailings dam last November at the
Samarco mine, owned by Vale SA and BHP Billiton, was caused
by drainage and design flaws, a report into Brazil's worst-ever environmental
disaster showed on Monday. 
    * SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell Plc's North Sea assets that are being
sold have attracted bidders such as Carlyle Group-funded Neptune and Siccar
Point Energy. The companies are looking at a package of the assets offered by
Shell as a part of the $30 billion disposal programme, the Financial Times
reported. on.ft.com/2c3O5wx
    Separately, Shell said it has agreed to sell certain assets in the Gulf of
Mexico to independent oil and gas company EnVen Energy Corp for $425 million,
plus royalty interests. 
    * BREXIT: British Prime Minister Theresa May will not hold a parliamentary
vote on Brexit before formally triggering Britain's withdrawal from the European
Union, The Daily Telegraph reported on Saturday, without specifying sources.
 
    * COPPER: London copper edged up from a nine-week low on Tuesday after
falling for the last six sessions in a row, as the market waits on U.S. non-farm
payrolls data later this week for further clues on the timing of any U.S. rate
hike. 
    * OIL: Oil futures edged up on Tuesday as the U.S. dollar erased earlier
gains, but doubts that producers would be able to agree to an output freeze
continued to drag on prices. 
    
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
    
 Inspired                    Half Year 2016 Inspired Energy PLC
 Energy Plc                  Earnings Release
 Bunzl Plc                   Half Year 2016 Bunzl PLC Earnings
                             Release
 Petrofac Ltd                Half Year 2016 Petrofac Ltd Earnings
                             Release
     
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                      
    > Other business headlines             
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * 3000 Xtra    : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
 * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com

 (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.