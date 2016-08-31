UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug 31

(Updates futures, adds company news items)

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 13 points, or 0.19 percent, on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.26 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.25 percent lower on Tuesday at 6,820.79 points, as a drop in major mining and housebuilding stocks weighed on the market.

* ARM: Shareholders in British technology company ARM approved its sale to Japan's SoftBank on Tuesday, marking the end of independence for the chip designer that powered the smartphone revolution.

* ASTRAZENECA: U.S. regulators said on Tuesday that AstraZeneca Plc will pay $5.52 million to resolve a foreign bribery probe into improper payments by its sales and marketing staff to state-employed healthcare officials in China and Russia.

* SHELL: Motiva Enterprises LLC said on Tuesday the division of its U.S. refining assets between Royal Dutch Shell Plc and Saudi Aramco IPO-ARMO.SE would take place on April 1, 2017, months later than originally expected.

* PRUDENTIAL: Staff at British insurer Prudential are taking industrial action over plans to move 76 jobs to Mumbai from the southern English town of Reading, the Unite union said.

* BHP: Federal prosecutors investigating the deadly dam spill in November at the Samarco iron ore mine, owned by Vale SA and BHP Billiton , will decide in coming weeks whether to charge the company and executives, a prosecutor in the case said on Tuesday.

* CHESNARA: Chesnara Plc, an insurance-focused takeover specialist, reported a massive fall in first-half pretax profit, hurt by lower interest rates and the absence of gains from its acquisition of Dutch company Waard Group last year.

* BREXIT: After a summer of political earthquakes followed by a few weeks of holiday calm, Prime Minister Theresa May will meet members of her government on Wednesday to discuss how Britain is to leave the European Union.

* UK HOUSE PRICES: British house price rises picked up speed and increased more quickly than expected in August as a shortage in the market outweighed the impact of Britain's Brexit vote and a recent tax increase, mortgage lender Nationwide said on Wednesday.

* UK CONSUMER MORALE: British consumer morale in August recovered some of its post-Brexit slump, a survey showed on Wednesday, a latest sign that consumers are adjusting to the decision to leave the European Union.

* COPPER: London copper edged up on Wednesday but was set for a monthly drop in August, pushing it into negative territory for the year, while zinc, tin and lead eyed monthly advances.

* OIL: Crude oil futures dipped on Wednesday as the U.S. dollar held around three-week highs and industry stocks data indicated a build in U.S. crude inventories.

* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)