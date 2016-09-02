UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept 2

(Updates futures, adds company news items)

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 12 points, or 0.2 percent, on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.34 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* The UK blue chip index closed down 0.5 percent at 6,745.97 points on Thursday, as initial gains fizzled out following a jump in sterling sparked by data showing a recovery in UK manufacturing, while oil stocks also lost ground.

* MAN GROUP: Man Group, the world's biggest listed hedge fund, said on Friday that Mark Jones will become its new chief financial officer as part of a series of changes to the firm's management structure.

* GO-AHEAD GROUP: Transport group Go-Ahead, one of the companies behind the strike-hit Southern rail network in Britain, reported a 17 percent rise in annual profits, boosted by strong demand for bus and train travel.

* MCCARTHY & STONE: McCarthy & Stone Plc, Britain's biggest builder of homes for retired people, said it had seen fewer new house reservations and increased cancellations following the country's decision to leave the European Union.

* SEGRO: Segro Plc, Britain's largest listed industrial property developer, said on Friday it would raise 340 million pounds ($451 million) to fund development projects by placing new shares.

* BARCLAYS: Barclays loaned Qatari investors $3 billion to help finance an emergency fundraising at the height of the credit crisis in 2008, court documents filed in London on Thursday allege.

* BP: BP Chief Executive Robert Dudley said on Friday he expected global oil prices to remain at around $50 per barrel till the end of this year and at the same level or even "little above" in 2017, he told reporters in Vladivostok.

* BP: A team of former Wall Street oil traders have won a partial victory in their continuing legal dispute with oil major BP over how to properly run a remote eastern Canadian refinery, according to court documents filed Thursday.

* SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell Plc participated in Mexico's oil hedging program for 2017, the first time an oil company has taken part in the world's large commodities hedging program, according to Bloomberg, citing four people with knowledge of the matter.

* ANGLO AMERICAN: Anglo American Plc's top investor, South African state-owned firm Public Investment Corp, is to meet the diversified miner over the next week to discuss whether the company's plan to sell over half of its mines, including local coal and iron-ore assets, is the best option for the country, Bloomberg reported on Thursday. bloom.bg/2bEVbLk

* SPEEDY HIRE: One of Speedy Hire's top five investors, Schroders, has come out in support of a call by Toscafund, the tools rental company's top shareholder, for the removal of the London-listed firm's executive chairman, Sky News reported on Thursday. bit.ly/2c5Nzkr

* BRITAIN CONFIDENCE: British businesses recovered some confidence about their prospects after a post-Brexit vote scare, but remained largely pessimistic about the economic outlook, a survey showed on Friday.

