FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept. 5
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
U.S. Midwest refiners eye best quarter in two years
Energy and Environment
U.S. Midwest refiners eye best quarter in two years
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 5, 2016 / 5:44 AM / a year ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept. 5

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 28
points, or 0.41 percent  on Monday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * The UK blue chip index closed 2.2 percent higher on Friday at 6894.60,
climbing to a two-week high after data showing a greater than expected slowdown
in U.S. employment growth last month lowered the chances of an interest rate
hike in the United States this months. 
    * M&S: British retailer Marks & Spencer will cut 500 jobs at its
head office this week as its new chief executive Steve Rowe tries to halt a
slump in sales, Sky News reported on Saturday. 
    * STANDARD CHARTERED: Standard Chartered expects it will remain
under U.S. supervision for several more years over lapses in Iran-related
anti-money laundering efforts because it needs more time to improve its internal
standards, sources with knowledge of the matter said. 
    *  ASTRAZENECA: AstraZeneca hopes to convince doctors its
experimental injection for severe asthma has an edge over two approved rivals
after clinical trials data on Monday showed it worked well when given just once
every two months. 
    * OIL: Crude prices inched down on Monday, paring 3 percent gains in the
previous session, as the dollar firmed and traders eyed persistent concerns over
a global oil glut despite some signs oil producers may try to tackle weak oil
prices. 
    * COPPER: London copper hovered near its weakest in two months on Monday as
the dollar gained ground and as investors bet that more mine supply would drag
on prices for the rest of the year. 
    * BREXIT: Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said on Monday he wants
to negotiate a "very strong" free trade agreement with Britain after it leaves
the European Union. 
    * BREXIT: Japan has warned Britain that its exit from the European Union
could prompt Japanese financial institutions to relocate from London and listed
a raft of concerns from Japanese companies about the transition away of the EU.
 
    * BREXIT: The British government will set out this week how it plans to
shape its relationship with the European Union upon leaving the bloc, Prime
Minister Theresa May said in an interview broadcast on Sunday. 
    * BREXIT: U.S. President Barack Obama said on Sunday that UK Prime Minister
Theresa May was a steady influence during a time of transition, and that the
United States had every intention of ensuring the U.S.-Britain relationship
continues post-Brexit. 
    Separately, PM May said that she had discussed Britain leaving the European
Union with President Obama, and will consult on how the make sure the two
countries have the closest possible trading relationship. 
    * BREXIT: Britain's economy will suffer as a result of the decision to leave
the European Union despite signs in recent economic data that the impact has not
been as severe as some predicted, Prime Minister Theresa May said on Sunday.
 
    * UK ECONOMY: Britain's economy appears to have largely avoided a big hit
from the Brexit vote in June and is growing at a steady pace while companies
have grown slightly more optimistic about the outlook, the Confederation of
British Industry said on Sunday. 
    * UK SHOP PRICES: British shop prices fell at a faster rate in August,
although the weak pound could start to feed through to retailers in the months
ahead, an industry survey showed on Monday. 
    * UK FACTORIES: British manufacturers reined in their investment plans after
the Brexit vote in June, according to a survey that showed no immediate big hit
due to the referendum but may add to doubts about the long-term health of the
economy. 
    * UK EXECUTIVE PAY: The British government will put forward proposals later
this year aimed at improving corporate behaviour, including tackling excessive
executive pay, British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Sunday. 
    * UK IMMIGRATION: British Prime Minister Theresa May cast doubt on Sunday on
the effectiveness of 'points-based' immigration systems that screen applicants
on the basis of factors like education and skills, setting up a potential
conflict with some of her own ministers. 
    * UK/RUSSIA: Russian President Vladimir Putin told British Prime Minister
Theresa May he wants to restore ties between the two countries, a Kremlin
spokesman said on Sunday. 
    * UK HOUSE BUILDING: The British government is set to announce a 3 billion
pound ($4 billion) house building fund to provide developers with cheap loans to
boost the sector following the vote to leave the European Union, the Sunday
Telegraph newspaper reported. 
    
    
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
    
 Fidelity Special Values PLC                           Full Year 
 Vipera PLC                                            Half Year
 1pm PLC                                               Full Year
 Amryt Pharma PLC                                      Full Year
 Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd             Half Year
 Hunting PLC                                           Half Year
 Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC                            Full Year 
 Fenner PLC                                             Pre-Close
     
        
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                      
    > Other business headlines             
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * 3000 Xtra    : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
 * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com

 (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.