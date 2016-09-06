FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept. 6
#Market News
September 6, 2016 / 5:40 AM / a year ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept. 6

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 6
points, or 0.1 percent,  on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * The UK blue chip index closed down 0.2 percent at on Monday at 6,879.42, 
as a fall in the shares of Royal Bank of Scotland and its rival Lloyds
 weighed on the overall market. 
    * SHELL: Saudi Aramco IPO-ARMO.SE and its U.S. refining joint-venture
Motiva Enterprises lead the race to buy LyondellBasell Industries
 Houston refinery, according to three sources familiar with the matter.
The Lyondell refinery is well known to Saudi Aramco's partner in Motiva, Royal
Dutch Shell Plc. 
    * COUNTRYWIDE: Countrywide Plc, the UK's biggest lettings and estate
agency company, will close 59 estate agencies as customers move online, the
Financial Times reported. on.ft.com/2c2O8rL
    * BREXIT: Britain is pressing for a "unique" deal with the European Union to
restore sovereignty, reduce immigration and boost trade with the bloc after
their split, the minister charged with negotiating Brexit said on Monday.
 
    * BREXIT: British lawmakers on Monday debated a petition signed by more than
4.1 million people that demands a second referendum on European Union
membership. 
    * BREXIT: The British government is reviewing the risks involved with issues
such as financial passporting and access to the single market after leaving the
European Union, the minister in charge of negotiating Brexit said on Monday.
 
    * BREXIT: Britain would be better off being a month late in starting the
formal divorce procedure for leaving the European Union than getting its
negotiating stance wrong, the minister who is in charge of negotiating Brexit
said on Monday. 
    * OIL: Crude prices extended gains on Tuesday, buoyed after top producers
Russia and Saudi Arabia agreed to cooperate on stabilising the oil market, but a
lack of immediate action to rein in output capped gains. 
    * COPPER: London copper hovered near two-month lows on Tuesday, with signs
of oversupply from a flood of inventory into exchange stocks amid a modest
pick-up in demand. 
    * UK RETAIL SPENDING: British consumers cut back on spending in August after
a surprise post-Brexit splurge in July as hot weather put shoppers off going to
the high streets, a survey showed on Tuesday. 
    * UK GROWTH FORECAST: Morgan Stanley raised its growth forecasts for the
United Kingdom after a spate of stronger-than-expected economic data, including
retail sales and manufacturing surveys, and said it now expects Britain to avoid
a technical recession in the second half of the year. 
    * UK DOCTORS: A union representing British doctors has called off a five-day
strike scheduled for next week, citing concerns about patient safety, but it
stuck to plans for walkouts later this year. 
    * PAYDAY LOANS: Complaints about payday loans more than tripled in the first
six months of the year, Britain's financial ombudsman said on Tuesday, though
loan insurance remains the biggest bugbear for customers of banks and insurers.
 

    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
    
 Berkeley Group Holdings PLC             Trading Statement
 Stadium Group PLC                       Half Year
 Redrow PLC                              Full Year
 Curtis Banks Group PLC                  Half Year
 Gamma Communications PLC                Half Year
 Johnson Service Group PLC               Half Year
 A & J Mucklow Group P L C               Full Year
 Harworth Group PLC                      Half Year
 Interquest Group PLC                    Half Year
 Mattioli Woods PLC                      Full Year
 Ashmore Group PLC                       Full Year
 Craneware PLC                           Full Year
 DS Smith PLC                            Trading Statement
 Halfords Group PLC                      Q2
 
       
        
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                      
    > Other business headlines             
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * 3000 Xtra    : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
 * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com

 (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

