Sept 6 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 6 points, or 0.1 percent, on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.12 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* The UK blue chip index closed down 0.2 percent at on Monday at 6,879.42, as a fall in the shares of Royal Bank of Scotland and its rival Lloyds weighed on the overall market.

* SPORTS DIRECT: Sports Direct said on Tuesday it had ordered its legal advisers to further review its working practices and would engage with shareholders over its corporate governance after coming in for a raft of criticism this year.

* ASHMORE: Ashmore Group posted forecast-beating full-year profits on Tuesday, buoyed by a recovery in market performance and investor sentiment towards emerging markets.

* BERKELEY: British house builder Berkeley Group said the property market in August, traditionally a quiet month, had stabilised after a jump in cancellations in the wake of June's vote to leave the European Union.

* HALFORDS: Halfords Group Plc on Tuesday reported strong sales in its cycling business during late July and August, helped by new ranges and deeper promotion.

* SHELL: Saudi Aramco IPO-ARMO.SE and its U.S. refining joint-venture Motiva Enterprises lead the race to buy LyondellBasell Industries Houston refinery, according to three sources familiar with the matter. The Lyondell refinery is well known to Saudi Aramco's partner in Motiva, Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

* COUNTRYWIDE: Countrywide Plc, the UK's biggest lettings and estate agency company, will close 59 estate agencies as customers move online, the Financial Times reported. on.ft.com/2c2O8rL

* BREXIT: Britain is pressing for a "unique" deal with the European Union to restore sovereignty, reduce immigration and boost trade with the bloc after their split, the minister charged with negotiating Brexit said on Monday.

* BREXIT: British lawmakers on Monday debated a petition signed by more than 4.1 million people that demands a second referendum on European Union membership.

* BREXIT: The British government is reviewing the risks involved with issues such as financial passporting and access to the single market after leaving the European Union, the minister in charge of negotiating Brexit said on Monday.

* BREXIT: Britain would be better off being a month late in starting the formal divorce procedure for leaving the European Union than getting its negotiating stance wrong, the minister who is in charge of negotiating Brexit said on Monday.

* OIL: Crude prices extended gains on Tuesday, buoyed after top producers Russia and Saudi Arabia agreed to cooperate on stabilising the oil market, but a lack of immediate action to rein in output capped gains.

* COPPER: London copper hovered near two-month lows on Tuesday, with signs of oversupply from a flood of inventory into exchange stocks amid a modest pick-up in demand.

* UK RETAIL SPENDING: British consumers cut back on spending in August after a surprise post-Brexit splurge in July as hot weather put shoppers off going to the high streets, a survey showed on Tuesday.

* UK GROWTH FORECAST: Morgan Stanley raised its growth forecasts for the United Kingdom after a spate of stronger-than-expected economic data, including retail sales and manufacturing surveys, and said it now expects Britain to avoid a technical recession in the second half of the year.

* UK DOCTORS: A union representing British doctors has called off a five-day strike scheduled for next week, citing concerns about patient safety, but it stuck to plans for walkouts later this year.

* PAYDAY LOANS: Complaints about payday loans more than tripled in the first six months of the year, Britain's financial ombudsman said on Tuesday, though loan insurance remains the biggest bugbear for customers of banks and insurers.

