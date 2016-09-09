FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept. 9
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Banks
September 9, 2016 / 5:20 AM / a year ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept. 9

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 5-9
points, or 0.1 percent lower on Friday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * The UK blue chip index closed up 0.2 percent on Thursday at 6,858.70,
outperforming European shares thanks to sterling weakness, with British
companies also less directly exposed to any disappointment from the ECB.
 
    * PRUDENTIAL: South Korea's Mirae Asset Life Insurance Co Ltd 
said in a regulatory filing on Friday it had submitted a final bid for PCA Life
Insurance Co Ltd, an unlisted South Korean unit of British insurer Prudential
PLC. 
    * HENDERSON: Henderson Global Investors, which froze its open-ended
UK property fund in the wake of Brexit, has sold one of its prized London office
properties to Chinese developer China Vanke , the buyer
said on Thursday. 
    * TBC: TBC Bank Group Plc, Georgia's largest retail bank, confirmed
it was in talks to buy JSC Bank Republic, a unit of French bank Societe Generale
. 
    * BREXIT: The European Parliament has named Guy Verhofstadt, a former
Belgian prime minister and arch-foe of eurosceptics across the continent, to
represent it in forthcoming Brexit negotiations with London. 
    * BREXIT: Britain's finance minister Philip Hammond warned other European
Union countries that attempts to break up London's role as a global financial
centre in the wake of the country's Brexit vote would be a "huge mistake" for
the EU. 
    * BREXIT: Hammond played down expectations of a surge in public spending to
offset the economic hit from the Brexit vote, but said he could fund modest
infrastructure projects if needed.  
    * UK ENERGY: Britain is set to miss its 2020 European renewable energy
targets, a parliamentary committee report said on Friday, setting a poor example
for less wealthy countries as the world tries to rein in global warming.
 
    * UK INVESTMENT: British firms are likely to cut investment during the rest
of this year and in 2017 due to the Brexit vote, and the government must show
quickly how it will move forward with leaving the European Union, a professional
body for accountants said. 
    * OIL: Oil prices pulled back on profit-taking on Friday after settling more
than 4 percent higher a day earlier, following a surprisingly huge drawdown in
U.S. crude stocks as Gulf Coast imports slumped to a record low. 
    * COPPER:  London copper was set to edge higher for a second week on Friday
in the wake of the northern hemisphere summer lull, while prices have also been
cushioned by a softer dollar. 
  
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
    
 J D Wetherspoon PLC            Full Year
 
       
        
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                      
    > Other business headlines             
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * 3000 Xtra    : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
 * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com

 (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.