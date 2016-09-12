Sept 12 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 96
points, or 1.4 percent lower on Monday, according to financial bookmakers.
* The UK blue chip index closed down 1.2 percent at 6,776.95 points on
Friday, posting its biggest weekly decline since May, after the European Central
Bank made no changes in its asset-buying programme.
* VODAFONE: Vodafone Group Plc could benefit from a merger with
Liberty Global Plc, according to a report in Barron's, which added the
British telecommunications company's shares could also be poised for a 33
percent rise.
* ROLLS-ROYCE: Rolls-Royce has appointed Simon Kirby, the head of
British high-speed rail project HS2, as chief operating officer, the aerospace
and engineering group said on Saturday.
* TESCO: Britain's Serious Fraud Office has charged three former senior
Tesco executives with fraud in its investigation into accounting
practices at the country's biggest supermarket chain.
* LIDL: The boss of Lidl's British business has left the discount
supermarket and is being replaced by the firm's executive in charge of sales and
operations in Austria.
* BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO: The death toll from a fire at a food and
cigarette packaging factory in Bangladesh rose to 29 on Sunday as fire crews
began digging through debris, and the number of fatalities could rise with over
half a dozen people still missing. Tampaco Foils makes packaging for food and
cigarettes for a number of local players and global brands like British American
Tobacco, Nestle and Nabisco Biscuit & Bread - a unit of food
giant Mondelez International.
* ESURE: The motor insurance group esure is this week set to unveil
plans for a 500-million-pound demerger of its price comparison unit, Go Compare,
Sky News reported on Sunday. bit.ly/2cgSJqA
* ROYAL DUTCH SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell has started production at
the world's deepest underwater oil and gas field, 1.8 miles beneath the sea
surface in the Gulf of Mexico, the Guardian reported on Sunday. bit.ly/2chptzN
* ROYAL DUTCH SHELL: The U.S. Marshals Service has blocked a Royal Dutch
Shell-chartered vessel carrying up to 600,000 barrels of crude oil headed to the
Monroe Energy refinery outside of Philadelphia from leaving the port in
connection with a civil court order, the federal agency said.
* UK PENSIONS: A common platform to enable British savers to group all their
pension pots in one place and potentially recover 400 million pounds ($530
million) in lost savings should be ready by March 2017, Britain's finance
ministry said on Sunday.
* UK ENERGY: Korea Electric Power Corporation (Kepco) is in
talks about joining the NuGen consortium planning a 10-billion-pound plant at
Moorside on the Cumbrian coast alongside existing owners Toshiba of
Japan and Engie of France, the Financial Times reported on Sunday. on.ft.com/2chci26
* UK ENERGY: A nuclear power station being built in France using the same
design earmarked for Hinkley Point in Somerset may have to restrict its output
or could be abandoned because of the costs of correcting safety flaws, experts
have warned, the Times reported on Monday. bit.ly/2cPHWsC
* UK CORPORATION TAX: The new Chancellor has indicated that he will not
slash corporation tax to 15 percent in a bid to boost the economy, dismissing
predecessor George Osborne's plan as just a suggestion, the Telegraph reported
on Sunday. bit.ly/2cPibZe
* UK INSURANCE: The UK government has moved to boost London's position in
the insurance world by pressing ahead with new rules designed to attract one of
the fastest growing parts of the market, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.
on.ft.com/2chd6Uy
* BREXIT: Britain's government needs to speed up its decision-making on big
infrastructure projects to help the country's economy withstand a slowdown
caused by the Brexit vote, a leading employers group said on Monday.
* UK IMMIGRATION: Britain's interior minister Amber Rudd said on Sunday she
was looking at a work permits system to control migration from the European
Union, responding to Brexit voters' demand for tighter border controls.
* OIL: Oil prices fell on Monday after U.S. oil drillers added rigs to look
for new production as producers adapt to cheaper crude, and speculators cut
positions betting on further price rises.
* COPPER: London copper was stuck near its weakest in two months on
Monday as the dollar held gains and as investors turn increasingly bearish on
the metal given prospects for rising supply.
* U.S. RIG COUNT: U.S. drillers this week added oil rigs for a tenth week in
the past 11, according to a closely followed report on Friday, the longest
streak of not cutting rigs since 2011, as the rig count recovered to February
levels.
