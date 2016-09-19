UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept 19

(Updates futures, adds company news item)

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 68 points, or 1 percent, on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.94 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* The UK blue chip index closed down 0.3 percent on Friday at 6,710.28, as heavyweight bank stocks dropped after U.S. regulators demanded $14 billion from Deutsche Bank to settle claims over misselling mortgage-backed bonds.

* WH IRELAND: Financial services company WH Ireland Group Plc said on Monday that Kuwaiti European Holdings Group (KEH) was considering buy a stake in the company.

* MITIE: Outsourced services provider Mitie Group Plc lowered its full-year operating profit outlook on Monday citing a reduction in higher margin project volumes and spending by clients in the wake of Britain's vote to leave the European Union.

* DAIRY CREST: Britain's Dairy Crest Group Plc said on Monday that it expects first-half profit to be ahead of last year, helped by higher sales volumes across its brands.

* UK INVESTMENT: British companies scaled back their investment plans in the month after Britain voted to leave the European Union, a survey by Lloyds Bank showed on Monday, a further sign the decision is likely to have a lasting impact on the economy.

* UK BONDS: Britain's impending exit from the European Union does not weaken the case for the union of Scotland with the rest of the United Kingdom despite its difficulties, Britain's Secretary of State for Scotland says.

* BREXIT: British Prime Minister Theresa May has signalled that she could be ready to launch formal Brexit negotiations in January or February next year, European Council President Donald Tusk said on Friday, citing a recent talk with May.

* BREXIT: Senior members of Britain's ruling Conservative Party are supporting a new group to lobby for a so-called 'hard Brexit' and persuade Prime Minister Theresa May to leave the EU's lucrative single market, media reported on Sunday.

* GLOBAL LENDING: Global lending remained weak in 2016's first quarter, with dollar-denominated bank loans to non-U.S. borrowers worldwide falling for the first time since the 2007-09 financial crisis, the Bank for International Settlements said on Sunday.

* OIL: Oil prices rose almost 2 percent on Monday, after Venezuela said OPEC and non-OPEC producers were close to reaching an output stabilizing deal and as clashes in Libya raised concerns that efforts to restart crude exports could be disrupted.

* METALS: London copper dropped nearly 1 percent on Monday while London nickel jumped in volatile trade as Chinese markets returned from an extended autumn break.

