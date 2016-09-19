(Updates futures, adds company news item)
Sept 19 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 68
points, or 1 percent, on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures
up 0.94 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* The UK blue chip index closed down 0.3 percent on Friday at 6,710.28, as
heavyweight bank stocks dropped after U.S. regulators demanded $14 billion from
Deutsche Bank to settle claims over misselling mortgage-backed bonds.
* WH IRELAND: Financial services company WH Ireland Group Plc said
on Monday that Kuwaiti European Holdings Group (KEH) was considering buy a stake
in the company.
* MITIE: Outsourced services provider Mitie Group Plc lowered its
full-year operating profit outlook on Monday citing a reduction in higher margin
project volumes and spending by clients in the wake of Britain's vote to leave
the European Union.
* DAIRY CREST: Britain's Dairy Crest Group Plc said on Monday that
it expects first-half profit to be ahead of last year, helped by higher sales
volumes across its brands.
* UK INVESTMENT: British companies scaled back their investment plans in the
month after Britain voted to leave the European Union, a survey by Lloyds Bank
showed on Monday, a further sign the decision is likely to have a lasting impact
on the economy.
* UK BONDS: Britain's impending exit from the European Union does not weaken
the case for the union of Scotland with the rest of the United Kingdom despite
its difficulties, Britain's Secretary of State for Scotland says.
* BREXIT: British Prime Minister Theresa May has signalled that she could be
ready to launch formal Brexit negotiations in January or February next year,
European Council President Donald Tusk said on Friday, citing a recent talk with
May.
* BREXIT: Senior members of Britain's ruling Conservative Party are
supporting a new group to lobby for a so-called 'hard Brexit' and persuade Prime
Minister Theresa May to leave the EU's lucrative single market, media reported
on Sunday.
* GLOBAL LENDING: Global lending remained weak in 2016's first quarter, with
dollar-denominated bank loans to non-U.S. borrowers worldwide falling for the
first time since the 2007-09 financial crisis, the Bank for International
Settlements said on Sunday.
* OIL: Oil prices rose almost 2 percent on Monday, after Venezuela said OPEC
and non-OPEC producers were close to reaching an output stabilizing deal and as
clashes in Libya raised concerns that efforts to restart crude exports could be
disrupted.
* METALS: London copper dropped nearly 1 percent on Monday while London
nickel jumped in volatile trade as Chinese markets returned from an extended
autumn break.
