FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept. 20
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 20, 2016 / 5:40 AM / a year ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept. 20

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 1 to 7
points lower, or down as much as 0.1 percent on Tuesday, according to financial
bookmakers.
    
    * The UK blue chip index closed at 6,813.55 on Monday, up 103.27 points or
1.5 percent, thanks to a rise in commodity-related stocks. 
    * UNILEVER: Unilever said on Monday it would buy Seventh
Generation, a U.S.-based maker of "green" home and personal care goods, its
latest deal aimed at boosting the faster-growing part of its business.
 
    * UK BANKS: Banks in Britain would suffer only a "modest" direct hit if they
lost "passporting" rights to the European Union's single market, Moody's
Investors Service said on Monday. 
    * UK BANKS: Banks based in Britain will lose access to EU markets after
Brexit unless the country remains in the broader European trading group that
includes nations such as Norway, the head of Germany's Bundesbank warned on
Monday. 
    * BREXIT: Britain will get "the right deal in terms of trade" with the
European Union, Prime Minister Theresa May told a group of U.S. business and
finance leaders on Monday, including business chiefs from Goldman Sachs,
IBM and Amazon.com, in a bid to reassure investors after her
country's shock vote to leave the European Union.  
    * METALS: London copper and nickel dipped on Tuesday as the dollar edged
higher, but encouraging economic signals from China offered some support to
prices. 
    * OIL: Oil prices fell on Tuesday after Venezuela said that global supplies
needed to fall by 10 percent in order to bring production down to consumption
levels, and technical indicators also pointed to cheaper crude futures.
      

    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 Bango PLC                                Half Year
 Horizon Discovery Group PLC              Half Year
 Xeros Technology Group PLC               Half Year
 Crossrider PLC                           Half Year
 Pennon Group PLC                         Trading Statement
 French Connection Group PLC              Half Year
 Faroe Petroleum PLC                      Half Year
 Judges Scientific PLC                    Half Year
 Augean PLC                               Half Year
 Blancco Technology Group PLC             Full Year
 Kingfisher PLC                           Half Year
 IG Group Holdings PLC                    Q1
 
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                      
    > Other business headlines             
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * 3000 Xtra    : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
 * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com

 (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.