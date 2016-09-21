Sept 21 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 8 points, or 0.1 percent on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index closed up 0.3 percent at 6,830.79 points on Tuesday, lifted by gains in consumer goods stocks ranging from luxury fashion group Burberry to supermarket retailer Tesco. * BHP BILLITON: BHP Billiton Chief Executive Andrew Mackenzie's annual salary was cut in half following the Samarco dam disaster in Brazil that claimed 19 lives and caused widespread environmental damage, the global miner said. * BHP BILLITON: BHP Billiton said it disagreed with Australian tax collectors' assessment that the miner needed to pay $766 million in back taxes and charges for its Singapore commodities marketing hub, and that it could resort to court action to fight the claim. * RBS: Banco Santander SA has pulled out of talks to buy Royal Bank of Scotland Group's Williams & Glyn unit, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. * BRITAIN EMPLOYMENT: British employers plan to hire more staff to meet demand but confidence about future investment and hiring has deteriorated because of worries about the impact of Britain's exit from the European Union, a survey by a recruitment body showed. * BRITAIN DERIVATIVES: Moving euro-denominated clearing from London to the continent after Britain leaves the European Union would be a mammoth task and bump up costs for companies, a senior derivatives industry official said on Tuesday. * BREXIT: House prices in London's prime locations will fall by 9 percent this year and not grow again until 2019 as buyers, already hit by increased property taxes, wait to see the outcome of Brexit divorce talks, estate agents Savills said. * BREXIT: The financial services industry must speak with one voice and help the government negotiate to secure Britain's future trading relationship with Europe after it leaves the bloc, a former minister and top banking industry official said on Tuesday. * BANK OF ENGLAND: New Bank of England policymaker Michael Saunders said in an interview published on Tuesday that the central bank still had scope to boost the economy further if needed, but had to be alert to adverse side-effects from loose monetary policy. * BREXIT: Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday Britain will not turn away from the world after the unexpected Brexit vote and will remain at the heart of international affairs. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Mi-Pay Group Plc Half Year NAHL Group Plc Half Year Sinclair Pharma Plc Full Year Pan African Resources Plc Full Year Saga Plc Half Year TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)