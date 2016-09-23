FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept. 23
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
#Market News
September 23, 2016 / 5:30 AM / a year ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept. 23

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Sept 23 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 8
points, or 0.1 percent lower on Friday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * The UK blue chip index closed up 1.1 percent on Thursday at 6,911.40, 
buoyed by a rally across global stock markets after the Federal Reserve's
decision to keep U.S. interest rates on hold. 
    * BT/TALKTALK: Britain's biggest telecom operator BT is in talks for
full ownership of YouView, its set-top box technology joint venture, with
Britain's public service broadcasters and broadband rival TalkTalk Telecom Group
Plc, the Telegraph reported. The deal could be potentially worth about
60 million euros ($67 million), according to the report. bit.ly/2cPfGXt
    * BARCLAYS: The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on Thursday
it had ordered Barclays Bank PLC to pay $500,000 to settle charges of
record-keeping deficiencies. 
    * ICAP: ICAP-owned EBS Brokertec said on Thursday it was on the
verge of launching its "Ultra" data service, a high-speed feed that will further
strengthen the hand of the large banks and computer-driven trading firms that
dominate the currency world's biggest venues. 
    * BOE RATE CUT: Bank of England policymaker Kristin Forbes said she did not
see a case for a further interest rate cut to help Britain's economy after
June's vote to leave the European Union, putting her at odds with the majority
of her fellow rate-setters. 
    * BREXIT: Britain expects to start the divorce procedure to leave the
European Union early next year and may not need two years to negotiate a deal,
Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said on Thursday. 
    * METALS: London nickel slipped on Friday, but was still on track for a
nearly 9 percent gain, its biggest weekly gain since July, as markets braced for
more Philippine mine suspensions amid an environmental crackdown on the sector.
 
    * OIL: Oil prices eased on Friday, pulled down by a technical sell-off
following two sessions of strong rises and on caution ahead of a gathering of
OPEC ministers next week in Algeria to discuss possible production cooperation
to rein in global oversupply. 
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 CVS Group PLC            Full Year
 
($1 = 0.8930 euros)

 (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
