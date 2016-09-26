FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept. 26
#Market News
September 26, 2016 / 5:25 AM / a year ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept. 26

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 19
points, or 0.3 percent, on Monday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * The UK blue chip index closed finished 0.03 percent lower at 6,909.43
points on Friday, as a weak day for banks was offset by a rise in housebuilders.
The index rose 3 percent in the week, its best performance in nearly three
months. 
    * BREXIT: Three-quarters of British company bosses are considering moving
operations abroad following the vote to leave the European Union, according to a
survey published on Monday. 
    * FINANCIAL SERVICES: Optimism about the outlook for Britain's financial
services sector is at its lowest point since the financial crisis, a survey of
finance firms showed on Monday. 
    * NATIONAL GRID: Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-Shing is likely to face
significant regulatory hurdles if he bids for a stake in National Grid's 
British gas networks, banking and industry sources said, because of similar
assets he already owns. 
    * LABOUR PARTY: Jeremy Corbyn was re-elected leader of Britain's opposition
Labour Party on Saturday and called for unity after ending a "coup" by more
centrist lawmakers who say his left-wing agenda can never deliver victory at the
polls. 
    * OIL: Crude prices rebounded on Monday after Algeria's energy minister said
the day before that all options were possible for an oil output cut or freeze at
this week's informal meeting of OPEC producers. 
    * COPPER: Copper prices edged lower from its highest level since Aug. 10,
while nickel prices eased from their highest in six weeks. 
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
    
 Ergomed Plc                          Half Year Earnings Release
 Allergy Therapeutics Plc             Full Year Earnings Release
 Gemfields Plc                        Full Year Earnings Release
 
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                      
    > Other business headlines             
 (Reporting by Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
