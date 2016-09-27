FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept. 27
September 27, 2016 / 5:50 AM / a year ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept. 27

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 44
points on Tuesday, or as much as 0.7 percent, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * The UK blue chip index closed down 1.3 percent on Monday at 6818.04, its
worst one-day percentage decline since late June when Britain voted to leave the
European Union. Lloyds pushed banks lower after a downgrade by Goldman
Sachs and miners tracked weaker metals prices. 
    * VODAFONE: Vodafone's $7.2 billion cash injection into its Indian
business has turned up the heat just days ahead of an $84 billion airwave
auction which could decide who wins and loses in one of the world's
fastest-growing telecoms markets. 
    * BHP:  Samarco Mineração SA, the Brazilian iron ore mining joint venture
owned by Vale SA and BHP Billiton Ltd , that
suspended operations in November following a dam disaster, missed an interest
payment on a $500 million bond that was due on Monday, trustee Bank of New York
Mellon Corp said. 
    * CENTRICA: Centrica, Britain's largest utility company, is in the
process of selling all of its Canadian oil and gas assets and exiting operations
in the country, a company spokesman said on Monday. 
    * BREXIT: France and Germany will make the case for the European Union's
most ambitious defence plan in almost two decades on Tuesday, aiming to persuade
sceptical easterners and avoid a showdown with Britain over its military future
outside the bloc. 
    * OIL: Crude futures slipped in Asian trade on Tuesday as investors took
profits after prices climbed more than 3 percent in the previous session. The
dollar was also weighing on oil prices after rising against a basket of
currencies, suggesting markets were judging Democrat Hillary Clinton as
the winner in the first U.S. presidential debate with Republican candidate
Donald Trump. 
    * UK OIL: Industry group UK Oil and Gas has slashed its estimate of
Britain's existing oil and gas reserves by a third, saying weak oil prices have
made it less likely that some resources will ever be retrieved. 
    * METALS: Nickel dropped more than 2 percent on Tuesday, falling for a
second day on speculation that expected mine closures in the Philippines, the
world's biggest nickel ore supplier, may not limit supply as much as originally
thought. Copper slid about half a percent, while aluminium eased after climbing
to its highest in almost five weeks in the previous session on dollar weakness
and strong European demand. 

    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
       
 S&U Plc                                   Half Year Earnings Release
 Circassia                                 Half Year Earnings Release
 Pharmaceuticals Plc                       
 Card Factory Plc                          Half Year Earnings Release
 MaxCyte Inc                               Half Year Earnings Release
 United Utilities                          Pre-Close Trading
 Group Plc                                 Statement Release
 Close Brothers Group                      Full Year Earnings Release
 Plc                                       
 A.G.Barr Plc                              Half Year Earnings Release
 Wolseley Plc                              Full Year Earnings Release
 Thomas Cook Group Plc                     Pre-close Trading Update
                                           Release
 
        
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                      
    > Other business headlines             
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * 3000 Xtra    : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
 * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com

 (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

