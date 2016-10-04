FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct. 4
#Market News
October 4, 2016 / 5:40 AM / a year ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct. 4

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 4 to
8 points, or 0.1 percent on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. 
    
    * The UK blue chip index closed up 1.22 percent at 6983.52 points on Monday,
helped by a drop in the sterling, as a weaker pound typically benefits the
FTSE's export-driven, internationally focused companies. 
    * STERLING: Sterling slid towards a three-decade low against the dollar on
Monday after British Prime Minister Theresa May set a March deadline for the
formal departure process from the European Union to begin, sending UK shares to
a 16-month high. 
    * BREXIT: The authorisation process for financial services firms wanting to
set up in Ireland following Britain's vote to leave the European Union cannot be
short circuited, a central bank official said on Monday. 
    * BREXIT: Auditing and corporate advisory firm PwC believes
companies have overcome the initial shock of Britain's vote to leave the
European Union and are getting on with preparing for the changes that lie ahead,
the firm said on Tuesday. 
    * BREXIT:  Northern Ireland's High Court is to begin hearing a legal
challenge on Tuesday against British plans to leave the European Union without a
vote in the Westminster parliament. 
    * CITI BANK UK: The UK head of U.S. bank Citi said on Monday that jobs in
London's financial sector would move to countries inside the European Union
after Britain leaves the bloc, regardless of what deal is struck on access to
the EU financial services market. 

    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:   
  St Ives Plc              Full Year  Earnings
  
 (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

