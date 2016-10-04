(Updates futures, adds company news items)
Oct 4 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 4 to
8 points, or 0.1 percent on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with
futures down 0.09 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* The UK blue chip index closed up 1.22 percent at 6983.52 points on Monday,
helped by a drop in the sterling, as a weaker pound typically benefits the
FTSE's export-driven, internationally focused companies.
* ASTRAZENECA: AstraZeneca Plc said on Tuesday its heart drug
Brilinta failed to show any benefit over an existing medicine in treating
peripheral artery disease (PAD) in a large-scale clinical trial.
* RIO/BHP BILLITON: Mining giants Rio Tinto and BHP
Billiton on Tuesday rebuffed proposals to replace one of the
taxes they must pay on their iron ore businesses in the state of Western
Australia with annual upfront payments.
* CARILLION: British support services firm Carillion said it had
signed a seven-year contract to provide facilities management services to
Britain's biggest customer-owned lender, Nationwide Building Society.
* ASTRZENECA: AstraZeneca Plc won the endorsement of the country's
health-cost regulator for use of its Tagrisso medicine in some patients with an
aggressive form of lung cancer after agreeing to offer the pill at a reduced
price, Bloomberg reported Tuesday. bloom.bg/2dOhETP
* STERLING: Sterling slid towards a three-decade low against the dollar on
Monday after British Prime Minister Theresa May set a March deadline for the
formal departure process from the European Union to begin, sending UK shares to
a 16-month high.
* BREXIT: The authorisation process for financial services firms wanting to
set up in Ireland following Britain's vote to leave the European Union cannot be
short circuited, a central bank official said on Monday.
* BREXIT: Auditing and corporate advisory firm PwC believes
companies have overcome the initial shock of Britain's vote to leave the
European Union and are getting on with preparing for the changes that lie ahead,
the firm said on Tuesday.
* BREXIT: Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday it was important to set
out the timing of Britain's exit from the European Union to reassure businesses
after sterling plunged in the wake of her announcement of the
deadline.
* CITI BANK UK: The UK head of U.S. bank Citi said on Monday that jobs in
London's financial sector would move to countries inside the European Union
after Britain leaves the bloc, regardless of what deal is struck on access to
the EU financial services market.
* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
* 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
* For Top News : topnews.reuters.com
(Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair and Amrutha Gayathri)