UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 5

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down about 10 points, or 0.14 percent, on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index closed 1.3 percent higher on Tuesday at 7,047 points. * SABMILLER: Tokyo-based brewer Asahi Group Holdings plans to offer more than 500 billion yen ($4.87 billion) for SABMiller Plc's beer business in five Eastern European countries, the Nikkei business daily said. * BREXIT: The British government will only negotiate one deal for when it leaves the European Union, the country's Brexit minister, David Davis, said on Tuesday, adding that there would be no separate deal for London. Sterling slid to its lowest level in more than three decades on Tuesday on fears of a "hard Brexit" from the European Union and its single market, although the weaker pound sent UK stocks surging higher. * DEUTSCHE BANK: Shares in Deutsche Bank rose on Tuesday after major clients and even rivals voiced support for the lender, fearing contagion after concern over its future last week sent the stock to a record low. * OIL: Oil prices rose in early trading on Wednesday after a report that U.S. fuel inventories may have fallen for a fifth straight week, but contracts remained near the $50 marker where many traders currently see fair value for crude. * SVG CAPITAL: British private equity firm SVG Capital Plc said on Tuesday it would sell half of its investment portfolio for 379 million pounds and wind down operations by the end of 2017. * JOHNSTON PRESS: Scotsman publisher Johnston Press Plc said on Tuesday that its credit facility was halved by its lenders.