UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct. 6

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 5 points, or 0.1 percent, on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index closed 0.6 percent lower on Wednesday at 7,033 points, with miner Polymetal slumping following concerns about its dividend payout and United Utilities hit by a broker downgrade. * DEUTSCHE BANK: International Monetary Fund officials sought to play down the risk of an imminent crisis over Deutsche Bank on Wednesday and expressed confidence that German and European authorities were working to ensure stability. * DIAGEO: Diageo has scrapped plans to lift its stake in Guinness Nigeria due to tough conditions in one of its biggest markets for the world-famous stout, the drinks company said on Wednesday. * GLENCORE: Australia's competition watchdog raised concerns about bids from the nation's two biggest coal haulers for Glencore Plc's coal rail business and said it would decide by December whether to allow them to go ahead. * SHELL: Pilipinas Shell Petroleum Corp is looking to raise up to $400 million from an initial public offering (IPO), rather than its initial target of over $600 million, after setting a price range of 64 to 70 pesos a share, IFR reported on Thursday. * SVG CAPITAL/HARBOURVEST: Private equity firm SVG Capital Plc said on Wednesday it received a proposal from a consortium that included Goldman Sachs Group Inc and the Canadian Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) to acquire its investment portfolio. * OIL: Oil prices eased on Thursday but remained near June highs reached the previous session when they were buoyed by a fall in U.S. crude inventories. * VOLKSWAGEN: Audi's labour boss has called on the carmaker's top management to build more electric models in Germany and extend a job guarantee for workers in its home market beyond 2018. * DEUTSCHE TELEKOM: Deutsche Telekom and United Internet are preparing rival bids for German web hosting provider Host Europe Group (HEG) ahead of an Oct. 10 deadline for non-binding offers, sources involved in the process told Reuters. * EX-DIVS: Aviva Plc, British Land Co, Kingfisher, Sky, Smith & Nephew, Travis Perkins and WPP will trade without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 4.05 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: easyJet plc Pre-Close Interim Management Statement Dunelm Group PLC Q1 Interim Management Statement