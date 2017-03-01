FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 1
March 1, 2017 / 6:55 AM / 6 months ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 1

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

    March 1 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 23.1
points on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.1 percent higher at 7263.44 on Tuesday, as
gains by GKN Plc and Pearson Plc outweighed losses from basic
resources stocks.
    * UNILEVER: Unilever is proposing changes to how it pays
executives and directors in order to make them think more like owners of the
business, less than two weeks after seeing off a $143 billion takeover pursuit
by U.S. rival Kraft Heinz.
    * VODAFONE: Sky Network Television will not yet cancel its
agreement to buy Vodafone's New Zealand unit after the country's
competition regulator rejected the proposal, the firms said.
    * 21ST CENTURY FOX/SKY: Rupert Murdoch's Twenty-First Century Fox Inc
 could formally notify the European Commission of its 11.7 billion pound
 ($14.47 billion) takeover offer for Sky as soon as Thursday, after which the UK
culture secretary will decide whether to launch a probe into the extent of
Murdoch's control of UK media, the Guardian reported on Tuesday. (bit.ly/2m55zjf)
    * FORD: U.S. carmaker Ford Motor Co plans to cut 1,160 jobs at its at
its engine plant in Bridgend by 2021, ITV News reported on Tuesday. (bit.ly/2lRIMqG)
    * UK PRICES: Prices in British shops showed the smallest annual decline in
over three years last month, adding to signs of growing inflation pressures
after last year's post-referendum fall in the pound, data showed on Wednesday.

    * UK INDUSTRY: Prime Minister Theresa May's flagship industrial strategy
lacks "clear actions and milestones", the head of the Confederation of British
Industry will say on Wednesday, challenging ministers to set out what exactly
they plan to do, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday. (on.ft.com/2mIXKgz)
    * SCOTLAND: The "sheer intransigence" of the British government over Brexit
could lead to a second Scottish independence referendum, the head of the
devolved Scottish government said on Tuesday.
    * GLOBAL MARKETS: U.S. stock futures pared gains on Wednesday on
disappointment that President Donald Trump did not offer further details on his
plans for infrastructure spending and tax reforms, but the dollar firmed on
growing expectations of a rate hike this month.
    * OIL: Crude oil prices rose on Wednesday as the dollar trimmed gains and a
speech by U.S. President Donald Trump offered little on plans by his
administration to boost U.S. oil production.
    * FEDERAL RESERVE: A handful of Federal Reserve policymakers on Tuesday
jolted markets into higher expectations for a March U.S. interest rate increase,
with comments that suggested rate-setters are worried about waiting too long in
the face of pending economic stimulus from Washington.
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:   
 BBA Aviation PLC                Full Year 2016 BBA Aviation PLC Earnings
                                 Release
 Carillion PLC                   Full Year 2016 Carillion PLC Earnings
                                 Release
 EVRAZ plc                       Full Year 2016 EVRAZ plc Earnings
                                 Release
 Inchcape PLC                    Full Year 2016 Inchcape PLC Earnings
                                 Release
 Elementis PLC                   Full Year 2016 Elementis PLC Earnings
                                 Release
 Man Group PLC                   Full Year 2016 Man Group PLC Earnings
                                 Release
 ITV PLC                         Full Year 2016 ITV PLC Earnings Release
 Inmarsat PLC                    Preliminary 2016 Inmarsat PLC Earnings
                                 Release
 International                   Full Year 2016 International Personal
 Personal Finance                Finance PLC Earnings Release
 PLC                             
    
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * 3000 Xtra    : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
 * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com

 ($1 = 0.8085 pounds)

 (Reporting by Abhijith Ganapavaram in Bengaluru)

