6 months ago
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 3
March 3, 2017 / 6:38 AM / 6 months ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 3

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    March 3 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening about
21 points down, or 0.3 percent, on Friday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * GLENCORE: Tens of millions of dollars in royalties and signing bonuses
that Glencore told an independent transparency board it had paid to
Congo's state mining company actually went to a business controlled by Israeli
billionaire Dan Gertler, advocacy group Global Witness said in a report on
Friday.
    * SKY/TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX: James Murdoch, the chief executive of
Twenty-First Century Fox, lauded the quality of Britain's television
industry on Thursday as the company makes a fresh attempt to gain control of
European TV business Sky.
    * 3i: Luxury lingerie retailer Agent Provocateur, backed by buyout fund 3i
, was sold to Four Holdings, on Thursday, after going into
administration, its administrator AlixPartners said. Four Holdings is quarter
owned by Mike Ashley's Sports Direct, Financial Times reported
separately.  on.ft.com/2lzBR2f
    * GSK: GlaxoSmithKline's top investors are increasing pressure on
the drugmaker's board to reduce a proposed multi-million-pound pay deal for new
Chief Executive Emma Walmsley, Sky News reported on Thursday, citing sources.  bit.ly/2mfRUpI
    * UK ECONOMY: Growth in Britain's private sector picked up speed in the
three months to February, according to a survey published on Friday by an
employers group, contrasting with some recent signs of a slowdown in other
gauges of the economy.
    * UK BANKS: Banks based in Britain seeking to do business in the European
Union after Brexit should apply early for a licence to set up actual operations
and not "empty shells", European Central Bank supervisor Sabine Lautenschlaeger
said on Thursday.
    * UK SMALL BUSINESSES: Britain's smaller companies are hoarding cash and
cutting investment, bankers say, a sign of business confidence starting to
wobble as the government sets off down the uncertain path of leaving the
European Union.
    * UK INDUSTRIES: Britain's new industrial strategy, unveiled earlier this
year to prepare the economy for Brexit, is lacking in long-term thinking and
risks making the same mistakes as prior, failed plans, a group of lawmakers
said.
    * The UK blue chip index ended flat after hitting a record high on Thursday,
with a slump in Capita, which missed its profit target and announced the
departure of its chief executive, weighing.
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 WPP PLC                                   Full Year 2016 Earnings Release
 London Stock Exchange                     Preliminary 2016 Earnings
 Group PLC                                 Release
 Non-Standard Finance PLC                  Full Year 2016 Earnings Release
 Berendsen PLC                             Full Year 2016 Earnings Release
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * 3000 Xtra    : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
 * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com

 (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

