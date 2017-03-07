UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 7

March 7 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 11 points on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * TESCO/BOOKER: The hefty savings that can be made by reducing food waste are one of the factors behind Tesco's 3.7 billion pound ($4.5 billion) takeover offer for wholesaler Booker, the British supermarket chain's chief executive says. * BRITAIN RETAIL: British consumers are cutting back on non-essential spending as the impact of last year's Brexit vote pushes up the cost of their day-to-day shopping, two surveys showed on Tuesday. * BRITAIN BANKS: A draft report on the impact of Brexit on Britain's financial industry warns banks and staff would "leach" away, undermining the wider UK economy, if they do not have access to European Union markets, according to sources who have read the report. * INVESTMENT BANKING FEES: A spate of big deals by financial services companies in Europe could earn investment banks an estimated $332 million in advisory fees, with Goldman Sachs set to take the lion's share of the pot. * BRITAIN OIL: A recent surge in North Sea deals, driven by private equity money, will inspire other investors to spend more in the ageing basin where gross revenue has turned positive for the first time in five years, Britain's oil lobby said. * SHELL/ARAMCO: The co-owners of the Motiva Enterprises joint refining venture plan to end their partnership and divide their three U.S. Gulf Coast refineries. * The UK blue chip index closed down 0.3 percent on Monday, in line with losses in the broader European index, as weakness in mining stocks outweighed the positive impact of a potential 11 billion pound merger between Scottish fund managers Standard Life and Aberdeen Asset Management. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Aggreko Plc Full Year 2016 Shawbrook Group Plc Full Year 2016 Ibstock Plc Full Year 2016 Ashtead Group Plc Q3 2017 ST Ives Plc Half Year SDL Plc Full Year 2016 Lookers Plc Full Year 2016 IP Group Plc Full Year 2016 Intertek Group Plc Full Year 2016 Direct Line Full Year Insurance Group Plc 2016 Worldpay Group Plc Full Year 2016 Just Eat Plc Full Year 2016 TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)