5 months ago
UK STOCKS-Factors to watch on March 16
#Market News
March 16, 2017 / 6:20 AM / 5 months ago

UK STOCKS-Factors to watch on March 16

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    March 16 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 32
points on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers.
        
    * ANGLO AMERICAN: Indian billionaire Anil Agarwal said on Wednesday he would
buy a stake of up to 2 billion pounds ($2.5 billion) in Anglo American
but had no intention of trying to take control of the global miner.
    * GKN: Automotive and aerospace group, GKN is initiating a search
for a successor to its veteran chief executive, Sky News reported on
Wednesday.
    * BRITAIN PHARMA: British drugmakers on Wednesday accused Theresa May's
Conservative government of breaking a manifesto commitment to improve access to
new medicines, following approval of new cost rules that take effect on April
1.
    * BRITISH AIRWAYS: British Airways and Britain's biggest trade union Unite
will meet to seek an end to a dispute over the wages of some of its cabin crew
staff, industrial dispute conciliator ACAS said on Wednesday.
    * BRITAIN ENERGY: Britain's efforts to tackle climate change and improve
energy efficiency are not to blame for soaring household energy bills, the
government's climate advisers said in a report on Thursday.
    * EX-DIVS: British American Tobacco, Direct Line,
Hammerson and Randgold Resources will trade without entitlement
to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 9.66 points off the FTSE
100 according to Reuters calculations.
    * OIL: Crude oil prices rose on Thursday to extend gains from the previous
session after official government data showed U.S. stockpiles had eased from
record highs.
    * The UK blue chip FTSE 100 index closed 0.2 percent higher at
7,368.64 points on Wednesday, supported by higher commodity stocks and a rally
in drugmaker Hikma following better than expected earnings growth, but
concerns over Brexit continued to dampen the mood.  
 Capital Drilling       CAPD.L     Full Year 2016
 Oxford BioMedica        OXB.L     Full Year 2016
 Balfour Beatty PLC     BALF.L     Full Year 2016
 OneSavings Bank        OSBO.L     H2 2016
        
 (Reporting by Siju Varghese)

