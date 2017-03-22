UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 22

March 22 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 42 points lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. * VODAFONE: New Zealand pay television provider Sky Network TV on Wednesday filed an appeal against the Commerce Commission's decision to bar its purchase of Vodafone's local unit. * ACACIA MINING: Canadian gold miner Endeavour Mining Corp said on Tuesday it had ended discussions with London-based Acacia Mining Plc regarding a potential merger. * SHOE ZONE: Shoe Zone is among the final bidders for rival footwear chain Brantano, Sky News reported on Tuesday. * BHP BILLITON: The striking union at BHP Billiton's Escondida copper mine in Chile, the world's largest, will meet with the company on Wednesday to resume conversations, both parties said on Tuesday night. * BRITAIN AIRLINES: The United States and Britain on Tuesday imposed restrictions on carry-on electronic devices on planes coming from certain airports in Muslim-majority countries in the Middle East and North Africa in response to unspecified security threats. * BRITAIN BANKS: Britain said on Tuesday that its authorities would investigate newspaper allegations that UK-based banks had been used in a global money laundering scheme. * BREXIT: Banks in London that relocate operations to the euro zone after Brexit are likely to be spared a lengthy entry test by regulators, making it easier for them to shift, according to two officials with knowledge of the matter. * BREXIT: Failing to reach a comprehensive free trade deal with the European Union risks significant damage to Britain's trade in non-financial services, a committee of members of the upper house of parliament said in a report published on Wednesday. * OIL: Oil prices dipped on Wednesday as rising crude stocks in the United States underscored an ongoing global fuel supply overhang despite an OPEC-led effort to cut output. * The UK blue chip FTSE 100 index closed 0.7 percent lower at 7,378.34 points on Tuesday, as sterling strengthened after British inflation shot past the central bank's target for the first time in three years. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Softcat PLC Half Year 2017 Savills PLC Preliminary 2016 Kingfisher PLC Full Year 2016 Ferrexpo PLC Preliminary 2016 TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Siju Varghese; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)