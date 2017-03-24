FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 24
March 24, 2017 / 6:31 AM / 5 months ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 24

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    March 24 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 6
points at 7,347 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * RBS: State-backed Royal Bank of Scotland said on Thursday it
planned to close about 180 bank branches in Britain and Ireland and about 1,000
roles were at risk in the latest round of cuts and closures at the
lender.
    * EXPERIAN: The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said on Thursday it
fined Experian and its subsidiaries $3 million for falsely telling
customers its credit scores were used by lenders in making decisions. 

    * BHP BILLITON: The strike at Chile's Escondida, the world's largest copper
mine, is ending after workers decided to invoke a rarely used legal provision
that allows them to extend their old contract, the union said on Thursday.

    * INTERMEDIATE CAPITAL: Fund manager Intermediate Capital Group's
chief executive and chief investment officer Christophe Evain is to retire in
July 2017, the firm said in a statement on Thursday.
    * OIL: Oil prices edged up on Friday, supported by a fall in Saudi exports
to the United States, but overall markets remained under pressure on the back of
a world market awash with fuel.
    * The UK blue chip FTSE 100 index closed 0.2 percent higher at
7,340.71 points on Thursday, after a two-day losing streak as markets turned
more bullish and retail sales data indicated more robust consumption.

    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:    
 Smiths Group             Half Year 2017
 Lamprell                 Full Year 2016
       
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * 3000 Xtra    : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
 * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com

 (Reporting by Siju Varghese; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

