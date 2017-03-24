UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 24

March 24 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 6 points at 7,347 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. * RBS: State-backed Royal Bank of Scotland said on Thursday it planned to close about 180 bank branches in Britain and Ireland and about 1,000 roles were at risk in the latest round of cuts and closures at the lender. * EXPERIAN: The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said on Thursday it fined Experian and its subsidiaries $3 million for falsely telling customers its credit scores were used by lenders in making decisions. * BHP BILLITON: The strike at Chile's Escondida, the world's largest copper mine, is ending after workers decided to invoke a rarely used legal provision that allows them to extend their old contract, the union said on Thursday. * INTERMEDIATE CAPITAL: Fund manager Intermediate Capital Group's chief executive and chief investment officer Christophe Evain is to retire in July 2017, the firm said in a statement on Thursday. * OIL: Oil prices edged up on Friday, supported by a fall in Saudi exports to the United States, but overall markets remained under pressure on the back of a world market awash with fuel. * The UK blue chip FTSE 100 index closed 0.2 percent higher at 7,340.71 points on Thursday, after a two-day losing streak as markets turned more bullish and retail sales data indicated more robust consumption. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Smiths Group Half Year 2017 Lamprell Full Year 2016 TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Siju Varghese; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)