FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 30
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 30, 2017 / 5:34 AM / 5 months ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 30

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    March 30 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 5
points on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers.    
    
    * GENEL ENERGY: Genel Energy is set to lose its finance chief while
still struggling to find a replacement for Chairman Tony Hayward, sources told
Reuters, increasing pressure on the company after a second revision to its
Kurdish oil reserves sent its shares sliding this week.
    * BHP BILLITON: Chile's Escondida named a new president to run a mine
operated by BHP Billiton on Thursday, days after the company failed to
clinch a wage deal with workers after an historically long strike.
    * JOHNSTON PRESS: Top Johnston Press shareholder Crystal Amber has
opened talks with the newspaper publisher's lenders about a debt-for-equity
swap, The Telegraph reported on Wednesday.    
    * BREXIT: The British government will set out plans on Thursday to convert
European Union laws into domestic legislation to give "businesses, workers and
consumers the certainty they need" as Britain exits the bloc.
    *OIL: Oil prices dipped on Thursday, ending two days of increases as record
U.S. crude inventories outweighed a fall in gasoline stocks and disruptions in
Libyan supplies.
    * EX-DIVS: British Land Company, Old Mutual, Prudential
, Schroders and Smith & Nephew will trade without
entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 4.79 points
off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations
    * The UK blue chip FTSE 100 index ended up 0.4 percent at 7,373.72
points on Wednesday, after a choppy session following Britain's formal
triggering of its departure from the European Union.
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:    
 Anglo Pacific Group PLC                       Full Year 2016
 International Public Partnerships             Full Year 2016
 Genel Energy PLC                              Full Year 2016
 Booker Group                                  Q4 2016
 RPC Group                                     Full Year 2016
 DFS Furniture                                 Half year 2017
 Hilton Foods                                  Full Year 2016
        
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * 3000 Xtra    : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
 * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com

 (Reporting by Siju Varghese; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.