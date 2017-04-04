FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 4
#Market News
April 4, 2017 / 5:38 AM / 5 months ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 4

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    April 4 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 15.8
points higher on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell's integrated gas and new energies
director, Maarten Wetselaar, said on Tuesday that destination clauses in
long-term liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply contracts that have linked
suppliers and customers for decades are "not really crucial".
    * BP: BP Plc has agreed to cut about 5 million pounds ($6.24 million)
from Chief Executive Bob Dudley's maximum pay for the next three years in a bid
to avoid a shareholder revolt, Sky News said on Monday, citing people briefed on
the matter.
    * SPORTS DIRECT: Sports Direct's appointment of a law firm with
close links to the retailer for a governance review is an issue for shareholder
Legal & General Investment Management, LGIM said in its annual report on
corporate governance on Tuesday.
    * BREXIT: British Prime Minister Theresa May must prove that "no deal is
better than a bad deal" by offering an economic assessment on the impact of
leaving the European Union with no agreement, a parliamentary committee said on
Tuesday.
    * BREXIT: Britain should aim to secure visa-free travel between the UK and
the European Union in upcoming negotiations to leave the bloc, an association of
travel agents said on Tuesday, adding that a transitional deal could also help
the sector.
    * OIL: Oil prices rose slightly on Tuesday due to a weaker dollar, though a
rebound in Libyan production put pressure on the market and rising U.S. drilling
signalled the potential for increased supply and capped price gains.
    * The UK blue chip FTSE 100 index closed 0.6 percent lower at
7,282.69 points on Monday, as oil-related stocks reversed course to trade lower
and banks also weighed.
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:    
 Panmure Gordon & Co Plc                   Full Year 2016
 Nanoco Group Plc                          Half Year 2017
 Flowtech Fluidpower PLC                   Full Year 2016
 Midatech Pharma PLC                       Q4 2016
 Next Fifteen Communications               Full Year 2017
 Nanoco Group PLC                          Half Year 2017
 Central Asia Metals PLC                   Full Year 2016
 Utilitywise PLC                           Half Year 2017
 ASOS PLC                                  Half Year 2017
       
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * 3000 Xtra    : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
 * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com

 (Reporting by Siju Varghese; Editing by Sunil Nair)

0 : 0
