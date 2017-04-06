April 6 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 67
points at 7,264 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers.
* SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell sold its stake in a New Zealand gas
field while taking over the field's operating company as part of a plan to
possibly divest its holdings in the country later on, the company said Thursday.
* TESCO: UK retailer Tesco Plc is cutting night shifts for shelf
stackers in some of its supermarkets in a fresh shakeup that puts 3,000 jobs at
risk, The Guardian reported on Wednesday. bit.ly/2oDltUd
* ARAMCO-LSE IPO: British Prime Minister Theresa May and the chief of the
London Stock Exchange (LSE) pitched investments in Britain to the head
of Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund on Wednesday during a two-day visit to
Riyadh.
* OIL: Oil prices fell on Thursday as record U.S. crude inventories
underscored that crude markets remain bloated, despite efforts led by OPEC to
cut output and prop up prices.
* EX-DIVS: Aviva, GKN, Hikma, Lloyds, Next
, Paddy Power Betfair, Pearson, Rentokil Initial
, St James's Place, Smiths Group and Wolseley
will trade without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday,
trimming 11.75 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations
* The UK blue chip FTSE 100 index ended up 0.1 percent at 7,331.68
points on Wednesday, extending gains from the previous session as heavyweight
mining and oil stocks rallied, while support services firm DCC also
gained after agreeing to buy a business in Hong Kong and Macau.
