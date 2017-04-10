FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 10
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 10, 2017 / 6:47 AM / 4 months ago

UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 10

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

 (Adds company news items, futures)
    April 10 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100         index is seen opening up 8
points at 7,357 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures
        up 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open.  
    
    * ANGLO AMERICAN: Miner Anglo American         said on Monday it would sell
its Eskom-tied domestic thermal coal operations in South Africa to a unit of
Seriti Resources Holdings for 2.3 billion rand ($166.43 million).             
    * BARCLAYS: British regulators are investigating Jes Staley, the chief
executive of Barclays         , and the bank itself over a whistleblowing
incident, the bank said on Monday.            
    * RIO TINTO: Mining giant Rio Tinto Ltd         ,         said on Sunday it
paid $4 billion in taxes and royalties globally in 2016, a 12 percent drop on
2015 that primarily reflected lower earnings.            
    * CAPITAL & COUNTIES:  British property developer Capital & Counties
          said on Friday it has sold its exhibition business for 296 million
pounds ($367 mln) to a group of institutional investors.             
    * SKY PLC: The European Commission cleared Rupert Murdoch to take over
pay-TV group Sky          on Friday, leaving a British investigation into the
impact on the country's media landscape as the only remaining hurdle for the
$14.5 billion deal.             
    * EXPERIAN: Credit bureau Experian Plc          has joined forces with
technology firm BioCatch to use behavioral biometrics to help its clients spot
fraudsters applying for credit cards and other lending products online, the
companies said on Friday.             
    * GREEN INVESTMENT BANK: Australian investment bank Macquarie         
looked set to acquire Britain's Green Investment Bank (GIB) after a court
rejected the claim of a rival bidder on Friday.             
    * BRITAIN EMISSION: Britain's automotive industry body defended diesel cars
on Monday, as the government prepares to announce proposals for improving air
quality which could follow London in making it more expensive to use the most
polluting vehicles.             
    * EUROPEAN INSURERS: Brexit and political uncertainty in Europe are likely
to depress merger activity among European insurers this year, after a steep
decline in deals in 2016, ratings agency AM Best said on Monday.            
    * The UK blue chip index was up 0.6 percent at 7,349.37 points at its close
on Friday as oil stocks extended gains, bucking a broader risk-off move across
markets after a U.S. cruise missile strike in Syria.             
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
        
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                                
    > Other business headlines                       
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * 3000 Xtra    : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
 * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com

 (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri and Sunil Nair)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.