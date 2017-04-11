UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 11

April 11 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 9.5 points lower on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * BHP: Elliott Management Corp's activist campaign to shake up Anglo-Australian mining group BHP Billiton, relies on tested U.S. shareholder activism strategies to deliver one of the hedge fund's biggest ever bets on a company. * BRITAIN RETAIL: Shoppers in Britain clamped down on their spending in early 2017 as retail sales rose at the slowest pace since the depths of the global financial crisis nearly a decade ago, a retail industry group said on Tuesday. * TESCO: A court approved a deal on Monday between Britain's biggest retailer Tesco plc and the country's Serious Fraud Office (SFO) to settle a probe over a 2014 accounting scandal. * BARCLAYS: The United States Department of Justice is probing Barclays over whistleblower scandal, New York Times reported on Monday. nyp.st/2okrowc. * JAEGER: Fashion retailer Jaeger, known for its classic British clothing ranges, has gone into administration, the administrators said in a statement, putting nearly 700 jobs at risk. * BRITAIN ELECTRIC CARS: Britain awarded millions of pounds on Tuesday to help boost manufacturing of electric vehicle batteries, including a project to build the country's second purpose-built electric battery plant and another to make the technology more powerful. * BRITAIN WHEAT: Britain's wheat exports rose slightly in February but were still running behind last season's pace, customs data showed on Monday. * The UK blue chip index ended the day flat on Monday with retailers the top gainers, and mid and small-caps rose to new record highs on strength in commodities. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Vedanta Resources Plc Q4 & FY 2017 Production Results JD Sports Fashion Plc Full Year Results TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)