UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 31

(Adds company news items, futures) May 31 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 8 points at 7,535 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.2 percent ahead of the cash market open. * IG GROUP: IG Group Holdings Plc, a British online trading company, said it expected full-year pretax profit and earnings to be "modestly" ahead of last year, with full-year revenue seen rising about 7 percent. * INDIVIOR: British drugmaker Indivior Plc said on Tuesday it applied for a new drug application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to market its drug to treat opioid use disorder (OUD). * NEX GROUP: UK-based financial broker NEX Group said its finance head, Stuart Bridges, had stepped down from the board and would leave the company later in the year. * LONDONMETRIC: British retail space developer LondonMetric Property Plc expects logistics space to soon represent over 70 percent of its investment as newer developments complete and its portfolio grows, it said on Wednesday. * ANTOFAGASTA: Chilean mining company Antofagasta Minerals has sold its minority stake in a solar park in northern Chile, and will launch a power auction for one of its copper mines, the company said on Tuesday. * TESCO: Tesco Chief Executive Dave Lewis has been called as a prosecution witness in the trial of three former senior executives accused of fraud and false accounting at Britain's biggest retailer, a court heard on Tuesday. * EU MARKETS REGULATOR: The European Union's securities watchdog wants new powers over clearing houses, credit rating agencies and some financial benchmarks that operate in the EU but are based outside the bloc, as Brexit ushers in fundamental changes to markets. * BRITAIN ECONOMY: British consumer confidence edged up to a four-month high in May but households stayed downbeat about the economic outlook, with inflation since last year's Brexit vote feeding into prices in stores, two surveys showed. * The UK blue chip index was down 0.3 percent at close on Tuesday as sterling recouped some of last week's losses less than two weeks before a general election that will shape talks for the country's exit from the European Union. (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru)