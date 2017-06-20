(Adds items)
June 20 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 9
points higher on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures
up 0.02 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* BARCLAYS: Barclays and four former senior executives have been
criminally charged in a high-profile UK investigation into undisclosed payments
to Qatari investors during a 12 billion pound ($15.4 billion) emergency fund
raising in 2008.
* TULLOW OIL: Africa-focused oil company Tullow Oil Plc said it had
appointed Les Wood as its finance head, after its Chief Financial Officer Ian
Springett stepped down due to ill health.
* WOLSELEY: Heating and plumbing supplier Wolseley forecast
full-year trading profit in line with market expectations, as it reported a 9.5
percent rise in third-quarter profit on the back of sales growth in all its
regions except the UK.
* SERCO: Serco Group Plc has won a contract worth about A$2.6
billion ($1.98 billion) to operate what will be Australia's largest correctional
facility, the British outsourcing company said on Tuesday.
* BT: French telecoms company Orange could get 900 million pounds
($1.15 billion) by reducing its stake in British rival BT Group from 4
percent to as little as 1.33 percent, it said on Monday.
* SHELL: A consortium comprising France's Total and Royal Dutch
Shell won the 15th shallow water oil and gas block put up for auction
on Monday, the Mexican oil regulator said.
* UNILEVER: Unilever said on Monday it would buy luxury
cosmetics brand Hourglass. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
* SSE: British energy supplier SSE is eyeing the offshore wind power
industry for a possible first foreign investment, its chief executive said on
Monday.
* HINKLEY POINT: The head of one of Britain's top utilities, SSE, said on
Monday that EDF's planned nuclear power station at Hinkley Point is
likely to be the only one to go ahead in the UK.
* SHAWBROOK: Private equity groups trying to buy British challenger bank
Shawbrook Group Plc said on Monday that shareholder acceptance of the
takeover had exceeded a key threshold, allowing the buyers to take the lender
private.
* STANDARD LIFE/ABERDEEN: Standard Life's 11 billion pound ($14.04
billion) deal to buy Aberdeen Asset Management was approved by both
companies' shareholders at meetings on Monday.
* GSK: GlaxoSmithKline has struck a deal for Luke Miels to start as
its new head of pharmaceuticals in September, following a lengthy dispute over
his contract with his former employer AstraZeneca.
* JAGUAR LAND ROVER: India's Tata Motors Ltd said on Monday it had
no plans to list its luxury British car brand Jaguar Land Rover after Bloomberg
reported that the automaker was considering an initial public offering of the
unit.
* UK TRAVEL INSURANCE: Britain's market watchdog opened a public
consultation on Tuesday to see if changes are needed to make it easier for
people with cancer to get travel insurance.
* BREXIT: British Finance minister Philip Hammond and Bank of England
Governor Mark Carney are expected to spell out on Tuesday how they plan to
prevent a further hit to its already weakened growth prospects following the
launch of the country's historic Brexit talks.
* BREXIT: Britain has not agreed to make any financial settlement to the
European Union to cover outstanding obligations when it leaves, a senior EU
official said after the first day of negotiations between London and the EU.
* BREXIT: The chief Brexit negotiators of Britain and the European Union
agreed on Monday that talks until October should focus on citizens rights, a
financial settlement and other separation issues, with a separate dialogue on
Northern Ireland, a document showed.
* BRITAIN ECONOMIC GROWTH: The Confederation of British Industry on Tuesday
bumped up its forecast for economic growth in Britain, reflecting strong
momentum towards the end of last year rather than any fundamental change to its
view.
* OIL: Oil markets held around seven-month lows on Tuesday as investors
focused on persistent signs of rising supply that are undermining attempts by
OPEC and other producers to support prices.
* COPPER: London copper traded little changed on Tuesday, supported by
upbeat sentiment over the global economy after confidence at Japanese
manufacturers rebounded, but prices were capped by a stronger dollar.
* GOLD: Gold edged higher on Tuesday after hitting near five-week lows in
the previous session when the dollar rose as an influential Federal Reserve
official reaffirmed the central bank's hawkish stance.
* The UK blue chip index closed 0.81 percent higher at 7,523.81 on Monday.
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru)