(Adds company news, futures)

June 27 Britain's FTSE 100 futures were down 0.09 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* PETROFAC: British oilfield services company Petrofac Ltd on Tuesday said it expected an underlying net profit of $135-$145 million for the first-half of 2017 as higher bidding activity in its core markets led to a strong order book.

* DEBENHAMS: Debenhams, Britain's second-biggest department store operator, said on Tuesday it was making progress in implementing its new strategy, though it cautioned that the UK trading environment had become more volatile.

* TESCO: Tesco, Britain's biggest retailer, is to offer a one-hour grocery delivery service to customers in central London, firing the latest salvo in the cut-throat online supermarket sector.

* MKANGO RESOURCES: Mkango Resources , one of a handful of rare earth miners outside China, aims to start production in Malawi in 2020 to catch an expected leap in demand for the metals that are used in electric vehicles and other new technologies.

* OIL: Crude oil futures were largely unchanged in early Asian trade on Tuesday as the market took a breather following three days of gains with a supply glut keeping a lid on prices.

* GOLD: Gold edged down on Tuesday on a firmer dollar ahead of a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen, which may give clues on the pace of possible interest rate hikes by the U.S. central bank.

* The UK blue chip index closed up 0.3 percent at 7,446.80 points on Monday, as banks joined a broader European rally and steadier crude oil prices supported energy firms.

* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Harish Bhaskar; Editing by Sunil Nair)