June 29 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen
opening up 37 points at 7,424 on Thursday, according to
financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.52 percent ahead
of the cash market open.
* DS SMITH: DS Smith Plc, a British maker of
corrugated cardboard, recycled paper and plastic packaging, said
it had agreed to buy 80 percent of Interstate Resources, a U.S.
corrugated packaging business, from Merpas Co for $920 million.
* JOHN WOOD GROUP: Oilfield services company John Wood Group
Plc said fewer projects and modifications work,
particularly in the North Sea region, weighed on its first half,
while impact of a tougher pricing environment would result in a
reduction in the first-half margin.
* TESCO/BOOKER: British supermarket Tesco and its
takeover target Booker have asked the UK competition
regulator to "fast track" examination of their 3.7 billion
pounds ($4.8 billion) deal to a more detailed second stage, they
said on Thursday.
* BT GROUP: Britain's Financial Reporting Council (FRC) said
on Thursday it would investigate PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP's
audits of BT Group for 2015 to 2017 after an accounting
scandal in the telecoms company's Italian operations.
* Rolls-Royce: Rolls-Royce has plans for a new test plant in
Derby, making way for its biggest single investment into the UK
in more than a decade, The Financial Times reported on
Thursday.(on.ft.com/2siPGdF)
* RIO TINTO: Rio Tinto shareholders
approved the sale of a suite of Australian coal assets to
China-backed Yancoal Australia for $2.69 billion,
ending a bidding war with commodities trader Glencore.
* BARCLAYS: The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission may
take action against bankers from Barclays Plc and
Morgan Stanley for their roles in Puerto Rico bond sales,
Bloomberg reported.
* ROYAL DUTCH SHELL: The widows of four of nine men executed
by Nigeria's military regime in 1995 have filed a civil lawsuit
seeking compensation and an apology from Royal Dutch Shell
for alleged complicity in a military crackdown,
according to a writ filed in a court in The Hague.
* OIL: Crude oil futures rose for a sixth consecutive
session on Thursday, as a decline in U.S. production underpinned
the market that has been under pressure from a global supply
glut.
* GOLD: Gold held firm on Thursday as the U.S. dollar
hovered near 10-month lows on bets that central banks in Europe
and Britain are preparing to scale back monetary
stimulus.
* COPPER: London copper punched through a key technical
level on Thursday as a weaker dollar and falling supply helped
prices hit their highest in almost three months.
* EX-DIVS: Babcock International,British Land
Company,Coca Cola HBC, International
Consolidated Airlines, Royal Mail will trade
without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on
Thursday, trimming 2.26 points off the FTSE 100 according to
Reuters calculations
* The UK blue chip index fell 0.6 percent on Wednesday,
depressed by a slide in Hargreaves Lansdown and oil
stocks, though a jump in Bunzl's shares offered some relief.
