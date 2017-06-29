(Adds company news, futures)

June 29 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 37 points at 7,424 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.52 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* DS SMITH: DS Smith Plc, a British maker of corrugated cardboard, recycled paper and plastic packaging, said it had agreed to buy 80 percent of Interstate Resources, a U.S. corrugated packaging business, from Merpas Co for $920 million.

* JOHN WOOD GROUP: Oilfield services company John Wood Group Plc said fewer projects and modifications work, particularly in the North Sea region, weighed on its first half, while impact of a tougher pricing environment would result in a reduction in the first-half margin.

* TESCO/BOOKER: British supermarket Tesco and its takeover target Booker have asked the UK competition regulator to "fast track" examination of their 3.7 billion pounds ($4.8 billion) deal to a more detailed second stage, they said on Thursday.

* BT GROUP: Britain's Financial Reporting Council (FRC) said on Thursday it would investigate PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP's audits of BT Group for 2015 to 2017 after an accounting scandal in the telecoms company's Italian operations.

* Rolls-Royce: Rolls-Royce has plans for a new test plant in Derby, making way for its biggest single investment into the UK in more than a decade, The Financial Times reported on Thursday.(on.ft.com/2siPGdF)

* RIO TINTO: Rio Tinto shareholders approved the sale of a suite of Australian coal assets to China-backed Yancoal Australia for $2.69 billion, ending a bidding war with commodities trader Glencore.

* BARCLAYS: The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission may take action against bankers from Barclays Plc and Morgan Stanley for their roles in Puerto Rico bond sales, Bloomberg reported.

* ROYAL DUTCH SHELL: The widows of four of nine men executed by Nigeria's military regime in 1995 have filed a civil lawsuit seeking compensation and an apology from Royal Dutch Shell for alleged complicity in a military crackdown, according to a writ filed in a court in The Hague.

* OIL: Crude oil futures rose for a sixth consecutive session on Thursday, as a decline in U.S. production underpinned the market that has been under pressure from a global supply glut.

* GOLD: Gold held firm on Thursday as the U.S. dollar hovered near 10-month lows on bets that central banks in Europe and Britain are preparing to scale back monetary stimulus.

* COPPER: London copper punched through a key technical level on Thursday as a weaker dollar and falling supply helped prices hit their highest in almost three months.

* EX-DIVS: Babcock International,British Land Company,Coca Cola HBC, International Consolidated Airlines, Royal Mail will trade without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 2.26 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations

* The UK blue chip index fell 0.6 percent on Wednesday, depressed by a slide in Hargreaves Lansdown and oil stocks, though a jump in Bunzl's shares offered some relief.

* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Harish Bhaskar)