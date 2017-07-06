(Adds company news, futures)
July 6 Britain's FTSE 100 futures were up 0.1
percent ahead of the cash market open.
* ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS: Associated British Foods said on
Thursday its outlook for the full 2016-17 year had marginally improved after a
better-than-expected performance from its Primark clothing chain in its latest
quarter.
* RECKITT BENCKISER: British consumer goods group Reckitt Benckiser
downgraded its growth forecast on Thursday after a global cyber attack last
month disrupted the manufacture and distribution of its products to customers in
multiple markets.
* BOVIS: British housebuilder Bovis, which was subject to two failed
takeover bids earlier this year after it warned on profits, said it had
earmarked an additional 3.5 million pounds ($4.5 million) to fix problems
related to its homes.
* JUST EAT: Online food delivery company Just Eat Plc said on
Thursday Peter Plumb, the former chief executive of price comparison site
operator Moneysupermarket.com Group Plc, had been named its CEO.
* NOVAE: Lloyd's of London insurer Novae Group Plc said it had
agreed to be taken over by AXIS Capital, a Bermuda-based specialty lines
insurer and reinsurer for 467.6 million pounds ($605.07 million) in
cash.
* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND: Royal Bank of Scotland could reach a
settlement with US regulators this week over the mis-selling of toxic mortgage
bonds, Sky news reported on Wednesday.
* EASYJET: easyJet CEO Carolyn McCall has emerged as a top contender
to be the new chief executive of ITV, The Guardian reported on
Wednesday.
* SAINSBURY: Supermarket group Sainsbury faced protests from
shareholders and campaign groups at its annual meeting in London on Wednesday
over plans to drop Fairtrade tea, the Guardian reported on Wednesday. bit.ly/2uM9UZW
* EU-INSURANCE: The European Union's insurance industry regulator called on
Wednesday for a harmonised scheme to deal with failing insurers, saying it would
enhance financial stability and protect policyholders.
* BRITAIN-EU/FINANCE: Britain will lose its status as Europe's top financial
centre unless it keeps borders open to specialist staff, improves infrastructure
and expands links with emerging economies, TheCityUK said in a report published
on Thursday.
* USA-FED/MINUTES: United States Federal Reserve policymakers were
increasingly split on the outlook for inflation and how it might affect the
future pace of interest rate rises, according to the minutes of the Fed's last
policy meeting on June 13-14 released on Wednesday.
* LONDON-COPPER: London copper steadied on Thursday near one-week lows,
underpinned by a strike threat in Chile and a weaker dollar.
* GOLD: Gold held steady on Thursday, after hitting an eight-week low in the
previous session, as the Federal Reserve minutes released on Wednesday showed
the central bank was split on how inflation might affect the future pace of
interest rate hikes.
* OIL: Oil prices nudged higher on Thursday on strong demand in the United
States, but analysts cautioned that oversupply would continue to drag on
markets.
* EX-DIVS: Burberry, Next will trade without entitlement to
their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 1.33 points off the FTSE 100
according to Reuters calculations
* The UK blue chip index closed 0.14 percent higher at 7357.23 points on
Wednesday, bolstered by buoyant housebuilders after a strong trading update from
Persimmon, as strength in consumer staples underpinned gains.
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
