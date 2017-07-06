(Adds company news, futures)

July 6 Britain's FTSE 100 futures were up 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS: Associated British Foods said on Thursday its outlook for the full 2016-17 year had marginally improved after a better-than-expected performance from its Primark clothing chain in its latest quarter.

* RECKITT BENCKISER: British consumer goods group Reckitt Benckiser downgraded its growth forecast on Thursday after a global cyber attack last month disrupted the manufacture and distribution of its products to customers in multiple markets.

* BOVIS: British housebuilder Bovis, which was subject to two failed takeover bids earlier this year after it warned on profits, said it had earmarked an additional 3.5 million pounds ($4.5 million) to fix problems related to its homes.

* JUST EAT: Online food delivery company Just Eat Plc said on Thursday Peter Plumb, the former chief executive of price comparison site operator Moneysupermarket.com Group Plc, had been named its CEO.

* NOVAE: Lloyd's of London insurer Novae Group Plc said it had agreed to be taken over by AXIS Capital, a Bermuda-based specialty lines insurer and reinsurer for 467.6 million pounds ($605.07 million) in cash.

* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND: Royal Bank of Scotland could reach a settlement with US regulators this week over the mis-selling of toxic mortgage bonds, Sky news reported on Wednesday.

* EASYJET: easyJet CEO Carolyn McCall has emerged as a top contender to be the new chief executive of ITV, The Guardian reported on Wednesday.

* SAINSBURY: Supermarket group Sainsbury faced protests from shareholders and campaign groups at its annual meeting in London on Wednesday over plans to drop Fairtrade tea, the Guardian reported on Wednesday. bit.ly/2uM9UZW

* EU-INSURANCE: The European Union's insurance industry regulator called on Wednesday for a harmonised scheme to deal with failing insurers, saying it would enhance financial stability and protect policyholders.

* BRITAIN-EU/FINANCE: Britain will lose its status as Europe's top financial centre unless it keeps borders open to specialist staff, improves infrastructure and expands links with emerging economies, TheCityUK said in a report published on Thursday.

* USA-FED/MINUTES: United States Federal Reserve policymakers were increasingly split on the outlook for inflation and how it might affect the future pace of interest rate rises, according to the minutes of the Fed's last policy meeting on June 13-14 released on Wednesday.

* LONDON-COPPER: London copper steadied on Thursday near one-week lows, underpinned by a strike threat in Chile and a weaker dollar.

* GOLD: Gold held steady on Thursday, after hitting an eight-week low in the previous session, as the Federal Reserve minutes released on Wednesday showed the central bank was split on how inflation might affect the future pace of interest rate hikes.

* OIL: Oil prices nudged higher on Thursday on strong demand in the United States, but analysts cautioned that oversupply would continue to drag on markets.

* EX-DIVS: Burberry, Next will trade without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 1.33 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.14 percent higher at 7357.23 points on Wednesday, bolstered by buoyant housebuilders after a strong trading update from Persimmon, as strength in consumer staples underpinned gains.

