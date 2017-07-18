UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 18

(Adds company news items and futures)

July 18 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 15 points lower at 7,389.3 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* BRITISH LAND: British Land intends to spend up to 300 million pounds to buy back its shares in this financial year, it said on Tuesday, citing limited investment opportunities.

* IG GROUP: British online financial trading company IG Group Holdings Plc said on Tuesday that full-year pretax profit rose 3 percent, beating analysts' estimates.

* JUST GROUP: Britain's Just Group, which specialises in selling financial products for retirement, reported on Tuesday a 3 percent increase in new business sales in the six months to end-June.

* RIO TINTO: Global miner Rio Tinto on Tuesday lowered its forecast for shipments of iron ore in calendar 2017 by up to 10 million tonnes due to bad weather and ongoing work to modernise its rail haulage lines.

* STANDARD LIFE: India's HDFC Standard Life Insurance Co Ltd said on Monday it had revived a planned initial public offering, as it struggles to get regulatory approval to buy smaller rival Max Life.

* BRITAIN MOTOR INSURANCE: The average price of UK motor insurance hit a record high in the second quarter of the year, driven by new rules for personal injury claims and a rise in the insurance premium tax, the Association of British Insurers (ABI) said.

* BRITAIN ECONOMY: London's economy is wobbling from the early effects of Brexit judging from the capital's faltering housing market, fewer European Union citizens seeking work and weaker job creation, according to a report from the Centre for London think tank.

* BREXIT: British lawmakers said restricting the movement of EU citizens' data after Brexit would hurt trade and security co-operation, and transitional arrangements should be made by the government to keep information flowing after Britain leaves the bloc.

* OIL: Oil prices were stable on Tuesday, supported by strong consumption but weighed by ongoing high supplies from producer club OPEC and also the United States.

* The UK blue chip index FTSE 100 closed 0.4 percent higher at 7,404.13 points on Monday, driven by basic resource firms, while a government contract win by crisis-hit construction firm Carillion gave it some respite from heavy losses sustained last week.

