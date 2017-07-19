FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 hours ago
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 19
Rural hospital closings add risk for pregnant women
Physicians facing tough choices
Rural hospital closings add risk for pregnant women
Philip Morris angers Indian officials by targeting youth
Philip Morris angers Indian officials by targeting youth
How unicorns hurt performance at popular funds
How unicorns hurt performance at popular funds
#Market News
July 19, 2017 / 5:42 AM / 2 hours ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 19

4 Min Read

    July 19 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 26
points higher at 7,416.3 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * RECKITT BENCKISER: McCormick & Co Inc said it would buy the food
business of British consumer goods conglomerate Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc
 for $4.2 billion to expand its footprint in the attractive condiments
category.
    * BP: BP Plc is considering an initial public offering of its vast
U.S. Midwest and Gulf Coast pipeline assets, the company said on Tuesday, a move
that would raise cash.
    * BHP BILLITON: BHP Billiton's fiscal fourth quarter iron ore output
rose 8 percent from a year ago, enabling the world's third largest producer to
meet its full-year guidance and set a bigger target for the current
year.
    * BHP BILLITON: Vale SA on Tuesday said a Brazilian judge suspended a
lawsuit over the miner Samarco Mineração SA's dam collapse in November 2015.
Samarco is owned by Vale and BHP Billiton.
    * BP: Argentina's state-run oil firm YPF SA, France's Total SA
, Wintershall Energía SA and BP unit Pan American Energy LLC
announced a $1.15 billion joint investment on Tuesday to increase shale gas
production.
    * ANTOFAGASTA: Workers at Chile's Zaldivar copper mine, owned by Antofagasta
Plc, will vote on a new contract offer later this week, the union said
on Tuesday, after a vote to strike last week prompted government-mediated
negotiations.
    * GLENCORE: Sanjeev Gupta, the Liberty House metals tycoon whose family owns
GFG Alliance, has confirmed that the group has made a bid for Glencore's
 Tahmoor coking coal mine in Australia, the Financial Times reported. on.ft.com/2vzW8Kb
    * BRITAIN INFLATION: British inflation unexpectedly slowed last month for
the first time since October, dousing expectations among investors that the Bank
of England might soon raise interest rates for the first time in a
decade.
    * OIL: Oil prices fell on Wednesday after a rise in U.S. crude inventories
and ongoing high output from OPEC producers revived concerns of a fuel supply
overhang.
    * The UK blue chip index FTSE 100 ended down 0.2 percent at 7,390.22
on Tuesday, after falls in financial stocks outweighed the effect of easing
inflation and positive earnings updates from Royal Mail and British
Land.
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:    
 Drax Group PLC            Half Year 2017 Earnings Release
 RPC Group                 Q1 Earnings Release
 Severn Trent              Trading announcement
 Qinetiq Group             Trading announcement
      
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * 3000 Xtra    : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
 * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com

 (Reporting by Siju Varghese)

