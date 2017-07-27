FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 hours ago
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 27
#Market News
July 27, 2017 / 5:22 AM / 3 hours ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 27

6 Min Read

    July 27 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 1
point at 7451.8 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell Plc is planning to make repairs to the
heavy oil hydrocracking unit (HCU) at its 227,586 barrel-per-day (bpd) Convent,
Louisiana, refinery during an overhaul in the spring of 2018, said sources
familiar with plant operations.
    * LLOYDS: Lloyds Banking Group is to repay nearly 300 million
pounds to customers over mortgage arrears policies, Sky News reported on
Wednesday.
    * GSK: GlaxoSmithKline's new chief executive announced plans on
Wednesday to narrow the focus of the group's drug research by ditching more than
30 drug projects to improve returns in its core pharmaceuticals
business.
    * RBS: The European Commission has accepted the British government's plans
to free Royal Bank of Scotland from an obligation to sell more than 300
branches bringing to an end the bank's seven-year struggle to meet conditions
for its bailout.
    * RANDGOLD RESOURCES: Randgold Resources' chief executive said on
Wednesday he was hopeful of resolving an 42 billion CFA Francs ($74 million) tax
dispute with Mali's government and that the company continued to invest in its
two mines in the West African country.    
    * BRITAIN AUTO: Britain's car-makers and traders are starting to feel the
strains of Brexit, and output this year is likely fall short of the industry's
expectations, the head of the leading UK group in the sector said.
    * BREXIT: Britain commissioned an independent study on Thursday of what role
European Union nationals play in the British economy, saying that Brexit would
mean new immigration rules, but that there would be no sudden cut-off for
workers or employers.    
    * OIL: Oil prices rose to near eight-week highs on Wednesday, with Brent
crude futures above $50 a barrel, as a much steeper than expected decline in
U.S. inventories encouraged hopes the global crude glut would
recede.
    * EX-DIVS: SSE will trade without entitlement to their latest
dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 2.55 points off the FTSE 100 according to
Reuters calculations.
    * The UK blue chip index FTSE 100 closed 0.24 percent higher at
7,452.32 points on Wednesday, as strong updates from ITV and Compass
Group helped the index inch up, underpinned also by gains among
defensive stocks.
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:    
 TechnipFMC PLC                            Q2 2017 Earnings Release
 Jardine Lloyd Thompson                    Half Year 2017 Earnings Release
 CMC Markets PLC                           Q1 2018 Interim Statement 
 Relx PLC                                  Half Year 2017 Earnings Release
 Tate & Lyle PLC                           Q1 2018 Trading Statement 
 Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC                 Q2 2017 Trading Statement Release
 Rentokil Initial PLC                      Half Year 2017 Earnings Release
 Schroders PLC                             Half Year 2017 Earnings Release
 National Express Group                    Half Year 2017 Earnings Release
 Bodycote PLC                              Half Year 2017 Earnings Release
 Inchcape PLC                              Half Year 2017 Earnings Release
 Weir Group PLC                            Half Year 2017 Earnings Release
 St. James's Place PLC                     Half Year 2017 Earnings Release
 Mitchells & Butlers PLC                   Q3 2017 Trading Statement Release
 Angle PLC                                 Full Year 2017 Earnings Release
 Countrywide PLC                           Half Year 2017 Earnings Release
 Britvic PLC                               Q3 2017 Trading Statement Release
 Greencoat UK Wind PLC                     Half Year 2017 Earnings Release
 Just Eat PLC                              Half Year 2017 Earnings Release
 Ensco PLC                                 Q2 2017 Earnings Release
 GasLog Partners LP                        Q2 2017 Earnings Release
 Diageo PLC                                Full Year 2017 Earnings Release
 AstraZeneca PLC                           Q2 2017 Earnings Release
 Smith & Nephew PLC                        Q2 2017 Earnings Release
 British American Tobacco                  Half Year 2017 Earnings Release
 Sky PLC                                   Q4 2017 Earnings Release
 Anglo American PLC                        Half Year 2017 Earnings Release
 Lloyds Banking Group PLC                  Half Year 2017 Earnings Release
 Daily Mail and General Trust              Q3 2017 Trading Statement Release
 Lancashire Holdings Ltd                   Q2 2017 Earnings Release
 Thomas Cook Group plc                     Q3 2017 Interim Statement 
 Intu Properties PLC                       Half Year 2017 Earnings Release
 Vesuvius PLC                              Half Year 2017 Earnings Release
 Indivior PLC                              Half Year 2017 Earnings Release
      
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            
 (Reporting by Siju Varghese; Editing by Sunil Nair)

0 : 0
