March 8, 2016 / 6:35 AM / a year ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 8

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

March 8 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 37 to
50 points lower on Tuesday, or down as much as 0.8 percent, according to
financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please
click on 
    
    * The UK blue chip index closed 17.03 points lower on Monday at 6,182.40
points, as a broad-based drop outweighed a surge in insurance company Old Mutual
Plc and mining stocks. 
    * BHP BILLITON: BHP Billiton on Tuesday warned of a continued
oversupply in global iron ore markets in coming years that would keep up
pressure on smaller suppliers to the global sea-traded market. 
    * RIO TINTO: Rio Tinto on Tuesday said new iron ore supply hitting
the market in 2016 will fall by nearly a third to 75 million tonnes versus last
year. 
    * BURBERRY: A mystery investor has bought up a stake of nearly 5 percent in
luxury fashion brand Burberry Plc, the Financial Times reported. (bit.ly/1M3cuMY)
    * BRITISH BANKS: A Bank of England policymaker said on Monday that Britain's
banks would not need much more capital to comply with its solvency rules, as the
central bank tries to quell talk that another major increase in capital
requirements is on the way. 
    * UK WAGES: Starting salaries for newly recruited permanent staff in Britain
rose in February at the fastest rate in three months, but pay growth for
temporary workers was the weakest in nearly three years, a survey of recruiters
showed on Tuesday. 
    * UK CONSUMER SPENDING: British shoppers were a bit more reluctant to part
with their cash in February than in January, a survey showed, adding to signs of
a slowdown in the economy at the start of 2016. 
    * OIL PRICES: Brent crude oil prices remained over $40 a barrel in early
trade on Tuesday, after jumping to a 2016-high the previous session as more
producers announced talks to support the market and investors opened new bets on
further price rises. 

    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
    
 Dialight Plc                            Full Year 2015 Dialight
                                         Plc Earnings Release
 Brammer Plc                             Full Year 2015 Brammer Plc
                                         Earnings Release
 Forbidden Technologies Plc              Full Year 2015 Forbidden
                                         Technologies Plc Earnings
                                         Release
 Tyman Plc                               Full Year 2015 Tyman Plc
                                         Earnings Release
 Foxtons Group Plc                       Full Year 2015 Foxtons
                                         Group Plc Earnings Release
 ST Ives Plc                             Half Year 2016 ST Ives Plc
                                         Earnings Release
 Allergy Therapeutics Plc                Half Year 2016 Allergy
                                         Therapeutics Plc Earnings
                                         Release
 Regenersis Plc                          Half Year 2016 Regenersis
                                         Plc Earnings Release
 CLS Holdings Plc                        Full Year 2015 CLS
                                         Holdings PLC Earnings
                                         Release
 esure Group Plc                         Full Year 2015 esure Group
                                         Plc Earnings Release
 Worldpay Group Plc                      Full Year 2015 Worldpay
                                         Group PLC Earnings Release
        
 (Reporting By Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

