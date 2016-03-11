FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 11
March 11, 2016 / 6:30 AM / a year ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 11

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

March 11 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen open 36 to 68
points higher on Friday, or up as much as 1.1 percent, according to financial
bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
 
    
    * The UK blue chip index closed 1.8 percent lower at 6,036.70 points, its
lowest close since late February, after a sharp fall in commodities stocks
offset an earlier rally fuelled by the European Central Bank's move to cut its
deposit rate. 
    * BHP BILLITON: Samarco, a joint venture between Brazil's Vale SA 
and Australia's BHP Billiton, expects to restart production at its iron
ore mine in Minas Gerais by the start of the fourth quarter, its chief executive
told Reuters on Thursday, less than a year after a burst tailings dam there
killed 19 people. 
    * OIL: Oil prices jumped on Friday supported by fresh investment and a
strong yuan, which makes fuel cheaper for Chinese importers, but analysts warned
that any price rally was pre-mature as a global glut remained in place. 
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
    
 Computacenter Plc               Full Year 2015
                                 Computacenter Plc Earnings
                                 Release
 J D Wetherspoon Plc             Half Year 2015 J D
                                 Wetherspoon Plc Earnings
                                 Release
 Marshalls Plc                   Full Year 2015 Marshalls
                                 Plc Earnings Release
 Partnership                     Full Year 2015 Partnership
 Assurance Group Plc             Assurance Group Plc
                                 Earnings Release
 Just Retirement                 Half Year 2016 Just
 Group Plc                       Retirement Group Plc
                                 Earnings Release
 Old Mutual Plc                  Full Year 2015 Old Mutual
                                 Plc Earnings Release
 
       
        
 (Reporting By Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru)

