FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 2
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 2, 2016 / 5:40 AM / a year ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 2

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

June 2 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 12
points, or 0.2 percent, on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. For more
on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on 
    
    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.6 percent lower on Wednesday at 6,191.93, 
retreating from a one-month high, with Wolseley's slumping after poor
results and mining shares falling after metals prices dropped. 
    * GLENCORE: Glencore will close its Tahmoor coal mine in Australia
by early 2019, the latest example of low coal prices decimating the sector.
Glencore said it begun consultation with the 350 employees at the Tahmoor mine,
which has been operating since 1979 and last year produced 2.1 million tonnes of
metallurgical coal used in steel making.  
    * WPP: Shareholders should oppose the pay report at advertising firm WPP's
 annual meeting, given the "excessive" pay of Chief Executive Martin
Sorrell, leading advisory group PIRC said in a statement on Wednesday.  
    * SABMiller: The U.S. Justice Department is set to approve Anheuser-Busch
InBev SA's takeover of SABMiller Plc later this month, in an
agreement that may include measures to keep the merged entity from edging craft
brewers out of the market, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the
matter. 
    * HIKMA/INMARSAT: Hikma Pharmaceuticals will be promoted to
Britain's blue chip FTSE 100 equity index following a sharp rally in its
shares since March, while satellite firm Inmarsat will drop out of the
index.  
    * BREXIT: A billionaire Qatari investor, Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim al-Thani, 
who masterminded much of the Gulf state's investment in Britain said on
Wednesday he hoped the country would vote to stay in the European Union in its
June 23 referendum.   
    * OIL: Oil prices were steady on Thursday on mixed market signals ahead of
an OPEC meeting in Vienna, which analysts said was not expected to result in
restrictions on crude output. 
    * COPPER: London copper held above one-week lows on Thursday after patchy
U.S. factory growth in May dragged down the dollar, but traders said prices may
consolidate at lower levels in the absence of fresh drivers of demand.
     
    * EX-DIVS: Associated British Foods, Marks & Spencer,
National Grid and Taylor Wimpey will trade without entitlement to
their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 6.4 points off the FTSE 100,
according to Reuters calculations 

    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
    
 Summit Therapeutics PLC            Q1 
 Johnson Matthey PLC                Full Year 
 RPC Group Plc                      Full Year
   
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                      
    > Other business headlines             



 (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.