a year ago
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 7
June 7, 2016 / 5:40 AM / a year ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 7

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

June 7 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 6
points, or 0.10 percent  on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more
on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on 
    
    * The UK blue chip index closed up 1 percent at 6,273.40 points on Monday,
with a rally in metals prices boosting the UK mining index to a one-month high,
although housebuilders fell on concerns surrounding the June 23 referendum on
the country's EU membership. 
    
    * GLENCORE: A U.S. judge on Monday said Glencore Plc must face a
private antitrust lawsuit accused it of trying to monopolize the market for
special high-grade zinc, driving up its price. 
    * OPHIR: Oil and gas explorer Ophir Energy Plc said on Monday it
was talking to a range of equity investors, as well as gas buyers to help
finance its Fortuna FLNG project in Equatorial Guinea, after Schlumberger
 walked away. 
    * BP: BP Plc plans to restart the catalytic reformer at the 413,500
barrel per day (bpd) Whiting, Indiana refinery this week after completing a
10-week overhaul on the unit, sources familiar with plant operations said on
Monday. 
    * BHP: BHP Billiton  on Monday announced a $7.4 million
donation to Peking University to develop technology to capture carbon emissions
from the iron and steel industries. 
    * SPORTS DIRECT:  Mike Ashley, the billionaire founder of Sports Direct
, is set to face tough questions from British lawmakers on Tuesday over
working practices at his sportswear firm. 
    * BRITAIN RETAIL: British shoppers parted with more of their cash in May but
uncertainty about the economy is likely to keep a lid on sales growth, a survey
showed on Tuesday. 
    * BREXIT: Britons narrowly favour remaining in the European Union according
to two polls published in Tuesday's newspapers, in contrast to surveys released
on Monday which showed the campaign for Brexit ahead. 
    * COPPER: London copper came off a touch on Tuesday but remained near
four-week highs as the dollar stayed under pressure after Fe Chair Janet Yellen
said a rate hike was on the horizon but did not specify when. 
    * BRENT CRUDE: Brent crude prices inched lower on Tuesday after hitting a
seven-month high a day earlier, but market momentum appeared strong on a weak
dollar, French refinery restarts, Nigerian oil infrastructure attacks and
falling U.S. crude inventories. 
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 B P Marsh and Partners PLC              Full Year 2015
                                         Earnings Release
 Fulcrum Utility Services                Full Year 2015
 Ltd                                     Earnings Release
 WYG PLC                                 Full Year 2016
                                         Earnings Release
 Carclo PLC                              Half Year 2016
                                         Earnings Release
 Gooch & Housego PLC                     Half Year 2016
                                         Earnings Release
 iomart group PLC                        Full Year 2016
                                         Earnings Release
 VP PLC                                  Full Year 2015
                                         Earnings Release
 Vianet Group PLC                        Full Year 2016
                                         Earnings Release
 
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                      
    > Other business headlines             
 (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

