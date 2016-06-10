UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 10

June 10 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 12 points, or 0.2 percent, on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on * The UK blue chip index closed 1.1 percent lower at 6,231.89 points on Thursday pushed by a sharp decline in commodities prices putting pressure on mining and energy stocks. * TATA STEEL/UK: Financial Times reported on Thursday that India's Tata Steel has delayed to July the timetable for making a final decision on its UK steel operations. (bit.ly/1UGpmyI) * SCHRODERS: Schroders Plc has appointed Shigesuke Kashiwagi, former chief financial officer of Nomura Holdings, as its president and country head of Japan, the London-listed global asset manager said in a statement issued exclusively to Reuters. * OIL JOBS: As many as 120,000 oil workers will have lost their jobs in Britain by the end of the year compared to mid-2014 when oil prices started declining and unleashed sector-wide cost cuts, the industry's lobby group said on Friday. * BREXIT: Singapore's trade minister said on Thursday a British vote to leave the European Union would have a significant impact on the United Kingdom and do nothing positive for the global economy. * OIL: Oil prices were stable in early trading on Friday, supported by strong demand and global supply disruptions, but a stronger dollar kept crude below the 2016 highs reached this week. * COPPER: London copper ticked higher on Friday, but was facing its largest weekly loss in a month as headwinds from a looming U.S. rate hike that has boosted the dollar added to pressure from tepid physical demand in top user China. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Fuller Smith & Turner Plc Full Year Earnings Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)