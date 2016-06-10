FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 10
June 10, 2016 / 5:50 AM / a year ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 10

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

June 10 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 12
points, or 0.2 percent, on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. For more
on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on 
    
    * The UK blue chip index closed 1.1 percent lower at 6,231.89 points on
Thursday pushed by a sharp decline in commodities prices putting pressure on
mining and energy stocks. 
    
    * TATA STEEL/UK: Financial Times reported on Thursday that India's Tata
Steel has delayed to July the timetable for making a final decision on its UK
steel operations. (bit.ly/1UGpmyI)
    * SCHRODERS: Schroders Plc has appointed Shigesuke Kashiwagi, former
chief financial officer of Nomura Holdings, as its president and
country head of Japan, the London-listed global asset manager said in a
statement issued exclusively to Reuters. 
    * OIL JOBS: As many as 120,000 oil workers will have lost their jobs in
Britain by the end of the year compared to mid-2014 when oil prices started
declining and unleashed sector-wide cost cuts, the industry's lobby group said
on Friday. 
    * BREXIT: Singapore's trade minister said on Thursday a British vote to
leave the European Union would have a significant impact on the United Kingdom
and do nothing positive for the global economy. 
    * OIL: Oil prices were stable in early trading on Friday, supported by
strong demand and global supply disruptions, but a stronger dollar kept crude
below the 2016 highs reached this week. 
    * COPPER: London copper ticked higher on Friday, but was facing its largest
weekly loss in a month as headwinds from a looming U.S. rate hike that has
boosted the dollar added to pressure from tepid physical demand in top user
China. 
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
   
  Fuller Smith & Turner Plc                 Full Year Earnings
                                            Release
    
        
 (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
