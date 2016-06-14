UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 14

June 14 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 20 points, or 0.3 percent, on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on * The UK blue chip index closed 1.2 percent lower at 6,044.97 points on Monday, as widespread unease about the country's looming European Union membership vote weighed on markets. * Brazilian iron ore miner Vale SA said on Monday that a 20 billion reais ($5.7 billion) civil lawsuit seeking environmental and property damages for last year's deadly Samarco mine disaster has been dismissed. Saramco is a joint venture between Vale and BHP Billiton Ltd. * BP: Venezuelan state-run PDVSA has discharged another cargo of U.S. crude sold by BP after waiting times of more than a month related to payment problems that were solved this month under a swap agreement, according to sources close to the deal. * PERSIMMON: A large investor has called for British housebuilder Persimmon Plc to scale back an executive pay plan that could see its management share in windfalls of almost 600 million pounds ($857 million) over the next six years. * GLENCORE: Coal is an investment opportunity as global demand will grow and a halt in spending would halve seaborne supplies in 15 years' time, Glencore said on Monday, adding its own coal operations would be depleted by 2035 without new funds. * UK JOBS: Nerves around Britain's future in Europe dragged on British employers' hiring plans last quarter, according to a survey from a recruitment company that warned of an acute skills shortage if Britain leaves the European Union. * UK REFERENDUM: Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso issued a fresh warning against renewed strength in the yen, saying that he would "firmly respond" if rapid and speculative moves persisted in the foreign exchange market. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Paragon Entertainment Ltd Full Year 2015 Paragon Entertainment Ltd Earnings Release CML Microsystems Plc Full Year 2016 CML Microsystems Plc Earnings Release Ashtead Group PLC Q4 2016 Ashtead Group PLC Earnings Release Firstgroup PLC Full Year 2016 FirstGroup PLC Earnings Release Crest Nicholson Holdings Half Year 2016 Crest Nicholson PLC Holdings PLC Earnings Release Halma PLC Full Year 2016 Halma PLC Earnings Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)